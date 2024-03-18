Merck Foundation and Their Ambassadors Mark International Women Day by Supporting Girl Education in Africa

BusinessWire India

Bujumbura [Burundi]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with Africa's First Ladies who are also their Ambassadors, Ministries of Health, Education, Communication & Gender, mark 'International Women's Day 2024', by scaling up "Educating Linda" program which is the twin program of "More Than a Mother" Campaign, in Africa.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of the Most Influential African Women for five consecutive years (2019 - 2023) expressed, "Happy Women's Day to all the women in the world, who are breaking barriers and fighting societal norms and to the men who support and empower them to be their best.

I recognize the immense potential of women to thrive, succeed and excel in any domain they choose, yet they often lack the conducive environment to fully realize their capabilities, especially in underserved communities. Therefore, I strongly believe that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment. Together with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa, we mark International Women's Day every day by contributing to the future of brilliant but underprivileged young African girls, as a part of our "Educating Linda" program."

Merck Foundation's "Educating Linda" is a pan-African program that is tailored for each country to contribute to the future of young African girls who are brilliant but underprivileged. The spirit of the project is to provide an opportunity to such girls to pursue their dreams and reach their potential through access to education.

"I am very proud to share that till today together with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa, we have contributed to the future of 425 girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and also providing essential school items for thousands of schoolgirls in many African countries such as Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and more.

Moreover, we have benefitted 1000's of girls through our awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children's storybooks, animation films and songs to support Girl education today for women empowerment tomorrow," emphasized Senator Rasha Kelej.

Through their "Our Africa" TV program, Merck Foundation has emphasized on the importance of supporting girl education through many episodes and has dedicated 3 episodes out of the 15 episodes to it. The pan African TV program is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. The TV program has been broadcasted on National TV Stations of many countries like Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi and more.

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also announced the new edition of their annual awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers and Musicians/ Singers to participate in order to raise awareness through their creative work to Support Girl Education and address other critical social issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV, Women Empowerment at all levels.

"I invite all African talents to apply for these awards at submit@merck-foundation.com," said Dr Kelej.

