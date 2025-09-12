Merck Foundation CEO meets Ghana First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit

BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tome & Principe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "I am happy to welcome my dear sister, H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and appoint her as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. We discussed the beginning of our long-term partnership and underscored our commitment towards building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care landscape by providing scholarships for local Ghanian doctors. I am proud to share that till now we have provided 210 scholarships for local Ghanian doctors in 44 critical and underserved specialties like Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive medicine, Embryology, Respiratory, Critical care, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Dermatology, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, and Neonatal Medicine. Together we will continue to bring a revolution in patient care across Ghana."

H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" said, "I am very happy to be appointed as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. I truly appreciate and value our partnership with Merck Foundation.

210 scholarships have been provided to our local doctors, in many fields that are very critical to our country which I consider a great milestone. Moreover, through the Merck Foundation's Educating Linda program, we are sponsoring the education of 20 high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls in our country. This support will continue until they graduate, ensuring they have the resources needed to pursue their dreams. I am truly proud of these initiatives and am committed to enrolling and supporting more of our doctors and talented girls."

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/SQ1DqPc-DV0

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/G2YlJgkagNQ

During the Luminary, a meeting between The First Lady of Ghana and Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej was also held to discuss the impact of on-going programs and define strategies to further build healthcare and media capacity in Ghana to improve patient care and raise awareness about wide range of social and health issues in the country.

Watch video of the meeting between Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej and Ghana First Lady: https://youtu.be/Piggk0BZt1c

Out of the total 210 scholarships provided for Ghanian doctors:

- 75 scholarships have been provided for our young doctors from different provinces for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Cardiology and Obesity & Weight Management, under the Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes and Hypertension Blue Points Program. The training program will equip the doctors to establish diabetes and hypertension clinics within their health centers or hospitals, with the goal of preventing and managing these conditions in their communities.

- 64 scholarships have been provided for Fertility Specialty and Embryology training in India, one year PG Diploma and two-year MSc in Sexual and Reproductive care, Urology, Women's Health and Family Medicine. These scholarships will significantly contribute to improving women's health and reproductive care in the country.

- 12 scholarships have been provided to Ghanaian doctors in Oncology and Cancer Management, which is very crucial, given the rising number of cancer cases.

- 59 scholarships have been provided for 1 year PG Diploma and 2 Years Master Degree in other various critical and underserved specialties like Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Critical care, General Surgery, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Emergency & Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neonatal Medicine, Paediatrics and Child Health and more.

Merck Foundation has overall provided 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties.

"Our vision is that everyone can lead healthy and happy life. For 13 years this has been true in our mission to build healthcare capacity, transform patient care landscape, break infertility stigma, empower women, and support girl education. Through our partnership with First Lady of Ghana, we can impact the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Ghana and beyond, leading them to a better future," said Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children's storybooks, addressing various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV and diabetes & hypertension awareness.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

- 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

- 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

- 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

- Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

- 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

- 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

- Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

- 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

- 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers

