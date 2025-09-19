Merck Foundation CEO meets the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th edition of MFFLI Summit

BusinessWire India

Abuja [Nigeria] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Campaign along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, São Tome & Principe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "I am happy to welcome my dear sister, H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we recently appointed her as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. We discussed our joint programs to transform patient care landscape and build healthcare capacity by providing scholarships for local Nigerian doctors. I am proud to share that till now we have provided 63 scholarships for local Nigerian doctors in many critical and underserved specialties like Fertility, Embryology, Sexual and Reproductive Care, Women's Health, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology and Obesity & Weight Management, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Critical Care, Psychiatry, Care for Older Person and Pain Management. Together, we will transform the future of patient care in Nigeria."

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" said, "I am honored to be appointed as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, and I deeply value our meaningful partnership with Merck Foundation and also appreciate all their programs. I am particularly excited about Educating Linda Program through which we are sponsoring the education of 20 high performing but underprivileged girls till they graduate. I firmly believe in empowering girls through education, as it plays a crucial role in building stronger and healthier nationsthis is one of the key objectives of my office's strategy.

Moreover, I am happy that 63 scholarships for local Nigerian doctors in many critical and underserved specialties, we will continue to enroll more doctors for various specialties."

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Nigeria & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/avAEDjp6JTs

Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother": https://youtu.be/75N9iIDyYkk

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/G2YlJgkagNQ

Summary of 63 scholarships provided for Nigerian doctors:

* 8 Scholarships provided for Fertility, Embryology and one year diploma and two-year master degree in Sexual and Reproductive Care and Women's Health. These scholarships will play a vital role in enhancing women's healthcare overall, with a particular focus on fertility and reproductive care. Moreover, they will significantly contribute to our mission of empowering infertile women and supporting couples on their journey to building happy and fulfilling families.

* 39 scholarships provided for our young doctors from different provinces for Oncology Research and one year diploma and two-year master degree of Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology and Obesity & Weight Management, under the Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Program, which will equip the doctors to establish diabetes and hypertension clinics within their health centers or hospitals, with the goal of preventing and managing these conditions in their communities.

* 16 scholarships have been provided for Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Critical Care, Psychiatry, Care for Older Person and Pain Management.

"Merck Foundation has overall provided 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties. Our vision is that everyone can lead healthy and happy life", said Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria, Merck Foundation is launching seven children's storybooks, addressing various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV and diabetes & hypertension awareness.

The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@Merck Foundation: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel: https://youtube.com/live/1xIeh0TCAuw

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

* 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

* 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

* 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

* 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

X: @MerckFoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Threads: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merckfoundation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor