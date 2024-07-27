Merck Foundation Declared Botswana First Lady as Ambassador of "More Than a Mother" to Build Healthcare Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma

BusinessWire India

Gabarone [Bostwana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany officially launched their programs in partnership with NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana, also the Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", the programs which started in 2018 with the aim to transform patient care, build healthcare capacity, break the stigma of infertility, empower women, support girl education, stop GBV in Botswana and the rest of Africa.

The program took place in esteemed presence of The President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr. MOKGWEETSI ERIC KEABETSWE MASISI and Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp.

The Summit was chaired by The First Lady of Botswana, NEO JANE MASISI, and CEO of Merck Foundation, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Dr. MOKGWEETSI ERIC MASISI, the President of Botswana emphasized during the launch "I deeply appreciate the joint programs of The First Lady of Botswana and the Merck Foundation. I am thrilled to see the tangible, measurable impact of these programs and their long-term commitment to the health and social development of our beautiful country, in such a short time. Botswana needs these valuable programs; I wholeheartedly wish for their success."

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" Campaign emphasized, "It is a great honor to meet The President of Republic of Botswana, and our long-term partner and my dear sister, NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Republic of Botswana and Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" to officially launch the Merck Foundation Programs in the country, and to underscore our commitment towards building healthcare and media capacity, patient care landscape transformation, ending GBV, breaking infertility stigma and supporting girl education, together in the country."

NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Republic of Botswana, Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" expressed, "It is a pleasure to welcome and meet Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO to our country. Together we officially launched and also celebrated important milestones of the great success of our joint programs to build healthcare capacity, transform patientcare, break infertility stigma, support girl education and stop GBV, in our country since 2018.

In a very short time, we have been able to provide 46 scholarships to our young doctors in many specialties which are very critical for us. We are proud of our achievements together."

"I am very happy to share that we have together transformed the patientcare landscape of Botswana by providing 46 scholarships of One-Year Online PG Diploma and Two-Year Master Degree for local doctors from Botswana nationwide in many underserved and critical medical specialties such as Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Embryology, Fertility, Sexual and Reproductive care, Acute Medicine, Dermatology, Obesity and Weight Management, Respiratory Care and Internal Medicine and more, it is considered as an excellent number for 2.7 M population. And we are still going to provide more scholarships to local healthcare providers nationwide," emphasized Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Merck Foundation Board of Trustees.

"I am also very happy to share that together with Her Excellency The First Lady of Botswana, we are also supporting girl education by providing scholarships and bicycles for 40 schoolgirls to cover their transportation and other education expenses so that they can reach their potentials and achieve their dreams," Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp added, "Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships program."

"Merck Foundation has provided 1810 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties. Out of the total 46 scholarships provided in Botswana, 19 scholarships have been provided for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity & Weight Management, for Botswanan doctors from different provinces across the country, which is very important to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes and hypertension patient care not only in Gaborone but nationwide. After completion of the course, these doctors will be able to establish diabetes or hypertension clinics in their Health Centre or Hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their own communities," Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Out of the 46 scholarships, 10 scholarships have been provided to doctors in Fertility and one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine. This is a huge number that will advance women's health in the country.

5 Scholarships have been provided for Oncology to develop and support the cancer care capacity in the country.

Moreover, 12 scholarships have been provided for Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Dermatology, Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine and more as part of Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement Program.

Merck Foundation is also working closely with Botswana First Lady to inspire girls and sensitize communities about the importance of girl education. As a part of their 'Educating Linda' program, Merck Foundation will sponsor the education of 20 deserving schoolgirls, till they graduate. Moreover, Merck Foundation also provided 20 bicycles to encourage girls to continue going to the school, as they sometimes dropout due to long distances.

"I really believe that when the girls are educated, their countries become more powerful, stronger & prosperous," added Senator Kelej.

Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO together with The First Lady of Botswana also visited schools in the country to meet the beneficiaries of Sewing machines donation and witness their success.

During the Summit, Merck Foundation Awards Ceremony was held, during which 7 Winners of the Merck Foundation Awards were acknowledged by Merck Foundation Chairman, Merck Foundation CEO together with Botswana First Lady.

Additionally, they also addressed the journalists during the Merck Foundation Health Media Training conducted in partnership with The First Lady of Botswana for the Botswanan journalists, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Diabetes and Hypertension awareness. Apart from this, the Call for Application for 8 important Merck Foundation Awards in partnership with The First Lady of Botswana were announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields Merck Foundation. The training program was also addressed by prominent Medical & Media Experts and Government Officials.

Moreover, Merck Foundation Chairman, and Merck Foundation CEO together with The First Lady of Botswana signed a few copies of their different children's storybooks titled: "More Than a Mother" created for children and youth to emphasize and strengthen family values of love and respect from an early age; "Not Who You Are" to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence, to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and "Sugar Free Jude" and "Mark's Pressure" to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection and prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension. Thousands of copies of these storybooks are going to be distributed to school students of Botswana.

