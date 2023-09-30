Merck Foundation Mark Pressure First Animation Film Released on the Occasion of World Heart Day 2023 to Raise Awareness About Hypertension

BusinessWire India

Port Louis [Mauritius]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks “World Heart Day 2023” in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their long-term commitment towards raising awareness and training young doctors with the aim of transforming the patient care landscape in Africa, Asia and beyond specially in the fields of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “We mark “World Heart Day 2023” through our daily efforts in building healthcare capacity such as providing more than 750 scholarships of One Year PG Diploma and Two Year Master Degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity and Weight Management to young doctors from 50 countries. This is significantly contributing to improving access to cardiovascular and diabetes care which are correlated. Not only this but to release “Mark’s Pressure”, the first animation film that addresses the hypertension prevention and early detection in Africa, this is another huge step of ours towards using art and creativity to address different sensitive health and social issues in Africa.”

Merck Foundation in total provided more than 1690 scholarships to doctors from over 50 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

“Over the past 11 years, we are committed to improving the lives of people. In this spirit, we will continue our efforts until we significantly transform patient care landscape in underserved and vulnerable populations," Dr Rasha Kelej added.

So far, out of the 1690 scholarships, Merck Foundation has provided more than 144 scholarships for Cardiovascular care specialty training to young doctors from the following 24 countries: Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Senator, Dr Kelej further announced “I am happy to launch a new Fellowship Program of One-year Clinical Cardiovascular care and One-year Clinical Diabetes, onsite training programs in India for African doctors with the aim to improve cardiovascular and hypertension care in the continent.”

Dr Sylvester Semanda, Merck Foundation alumnus from Uganda shares, “I would like to thank Merck Foundation for providing me an opportunity to complete peruse and complete my PG Diploma in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine. I am now confident about assessing my patients’ cardiovascular risk profile and plan evidence-based interventions to reduce this risk. I also educate and communicate with my patients better regarding their therapy and lifestyle measures that would benefit them the most.”

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies have released a children’s storybook and adapted animation Film “Mark’s Pressure” with an aim to focus on the causes of the early onset of hypertension and raising awareness about its early detection, prevention and management.

“I am very happy to release the first storybook and animation film about preventing and managing Hypertension “Mark’s Pressure”. Through our new animation video of our storybook, we want to encourage our communities to reduce salt, stop sugar, exercise regularly, eat healthy and stop smoking, this is the only way to prevent and manage hypertension and diabetes, which are predominant risk factors for the development of several serious complications and diseases," says Senator Rasha Kelej.

Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJylVgGbvtA

Merck Foundation’s pan African TV program “Our Africa”, that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has an episode dedicated to raise awareness about promoting healthy lifestyle.

Watch the Episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks

Moreover, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, has also introduced Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Details of the awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

Submission deadline for Merck Foundation “Diabetes & Hypertension” Awards: 30th October 2023.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com

