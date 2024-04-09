Merck Foundation Marks 'World Health Day' 2024 - Providing More Than 1740 Scholarships to Doctors from 52 Countries in Africa and Asia

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Nairobi [Kenya], April 9: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks "World Health Day" 2024 together with Africa's First Ladies who are also Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Campaign through their Scholarship and Capacity Building Program.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "At Merck Foundation, we mark World Health Day every single day of the year over the past 12 years, by building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care across Africa, Asia and beyond.

I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided over 1740 scholarships to aspiring young doctors from 52 countries, in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Trauma & Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Stroke Medicine, Care of the Older Person, Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Child Health, Obesity & Weight Management, Women's Health, Biotechnology in ART and many more."

As per the available data, Africa has only 34.6% of the required doctors, nurses, and midwives. It is projected that by 2030, Africa would need additional 6.1 million doctors, nurses, and midwives*.

"For Example, before the start of the Merck Foundation programs in 2012; there was not a single Oncologist, Fertility or Reproductive care specialists, Diabetologist, Respiratory or ICU specialist in many countries such as The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Central African Republic, Guinea, Burundi, Niger, Chad, Ethiopia, Namibia among others. We are certainly creating historic legacy in Africa, and also beyond. Together with our partners like Africa's First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Gender, Education and Communication, we are impacting the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Africa and beyond," added Senator Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation works closely with their Ambassadors, the African First Ladies and local partners such as; Ministries of Health, Education, Information & Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, Media and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social & economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.

"I strongly believe that training healthcare providers and building professional healthcare capacity is the right strategy to improve access to equitable and quality at health care in Africa.

Therefore, I am happy to announce the Call for Applications for 2024 Scholarships for young doctors with special focus on female doctors for our online one-year diploma and two-year master degree in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties, which includes both Online Diploma programs and On-Site Fellowship and clinical training programs. The applications are invited through the Office of our Ambassadors and long-term partners, The First Ladies of Africa and Ministry of Health of each country," shared Dr. Kelej.

"Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patient care landscape through our scholarships program," concluded Senator Kelej.

Please visit Merck Foundation website www.merck-foundation.com for more details about the Scholarships offered.

How to Apply for Online Scholarships:

Applications can be submitted to: https://merck-foundation.com/Merck-Foundation-Capacity-Advancement-Application-Form

How to Apply for In-campus Scholarships:

Applications can be submitted to:

Fertility: https://merck-foundation.com/Merck-Foundation-Fertility-Embryology-Fellowship-Scholarship-Online-Form

Oncology: https://merck-foundation.com/Merck-Foundation-Oncology-Fellowship-Scholarship-Online-Form

The selection for each scholarship will be based on request by First Lady Office, Ministry of Health and / or Medical Society with the aim to fill the gaps of public healthcare system in each country.

The selection will be based on eligibility criteria fulfillment of each training Institute and Foundation, scholarship availability and fund availability.

