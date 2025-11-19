Mercury Ev-Tech Expands Footprint with New Gujarat Showroom as Growth Momentum Accelerates

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18: Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd announced the inauguration of a new showroom in Gujarat, a strategic step in strengthening its market presence and outreach in line with the company's broader business objectives. Located at Mahadev E-vehicle, Opp. Ashtha bakery, Vadi plot, Porbandar, the showroom marks a milestone in Mercury Ev-Tech's growth trajectory, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative electric mobility solutions to a wider customer base.

The inauguration ceremony underscored Mercury Ev-Tech's dedication to innovation and customer engagement within the electric vehicle sector. Attendees witnessed a display of the company's evolving product and service ecosystem, reflecting the enthusiasm and dedication of both employees and management to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in India. The event also highlighted the company's drive to foster closer relationships with customers, dealers, and partners as it expands its network and reach across key markets.

From a financial perspective, the company's quarterly results show strong momentum in the current fiscal period. Net sales rose 51 percent to Rs 34.01 crore, while net profit grew 35 percent to Rs 1.72 crore in Q2FY26 compared with Q1FY26. On a half-year basis, net sales surged 142 percent to Rs 56.58 crore and net profit increased 43 percent to Rs 2.99 crore in H1FY26, signaling robust topline growth paired with improving profitability.

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd, incorporated in 1986, focuses on the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and related renewable energy products. Its diversified product portfolio encompasses electric scooters, cars, buses, and specialized Electric Vintage and Golf cars, along with the development of custom EV solutions for hospitality and industrial applications. The company continues to leverage its technical capabilities and market insights to drive innovation and deliver sustainable mobility across diverse segments.

