Merging folk art with sustainability: Mona B India launches Home Accessories inspired by Kilim Dhurries, which makes up to 25% of their website revenue in the first week

New Delhi (India), August 29: The art of Kilim rug making has captivated generations with its intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and rich cultural significance. Originating from various regions around the world, including India, Turkey, and Central Asia, Kilim rugs are woven with meticulous precision, showcasing the skilled craftsmanship of artisans who breathe life into every thread.

Drawing inspiration from this ancient art form, Mona B India, a renowned brand known for its commitment to sustainability, introduces a mesmerizing home accessories collection that pays homage to the beauty and heritage of Kilim rug making.

Inspired by the essence of Kilim Dhurrie craftsmanship, Mona B India launched its latest collection of sustainable home accessories, redefining the boundaries of eco-friendly decor.

The objective of their latest collection was to seamlessly blend traditional artistry with contemporary design, offering a range of table runners, table mats, coasters, rug runners, and carpets. Each piece tells a unique story, drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature, geometric patterns, and the vivid colors that enliven our surroundings.

The designs are meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of nostalgia and wonder, inviting individuals to infuse their homes with sustainable decor that reflects their values. With a keen eye for design, their latest designs aim to celebrate the beauty of nature and diverse cultural influences through their creations and by going beyond just materials, encompassing fair trade principles and ethical manufacturing processes.

“Our goal is to create decor that not only adds beauty to one’s home but also evokes a sense of nostalgia and awe. We want to showcase the craftsmanship of Kilim Dhurrie while incorporating sustainable materials that align with our commitment to the environment. Our home accessories collection is a reflection of our belief that design can be both visually captivating and eco-friendly,” shared Rahul Bhatia and Ammrites Chaand Dhupar, Directors of Mona B India, sharing their vision for the collection.

Mona B India aims to redefine the way we think about consumerism by offering products that go beyond fleeting trends and fast fashion. Their vision extends to fostering a sense of responsibility towards the planet, encouraging conscious choices that contribute to a more sustainable future.

Founded on the principles of compassion and environmental consciousness, Mona B India crafts a range of bags, handbags, duffel bags, and now home accessories, all crafted from recycled plastics, polyester, canvas, and other sustainable materials. By replacing traditional leather with eco-friendly alternatives, the brand strives to revolutionise the industry, demonstrating that fashion and sustainability can coexist harmoniously.

