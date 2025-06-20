"Meri Jannat Hai Tu" Grand Launch Becomes a Celebration of Love and Music

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Today was a truly special day for music lovers in the city of dreams, Mumbai, as the highly anticipated romantic video song "Meri Jannat Hai Tu" was grandly launched at 5:00 PM at the Red Ribbon Music office, Old Mhada, Four Bungalows, Mumbai. The event turned into a lively celebration of love, emotion, and creativity.

Under the banner of Red Ribbon Music, led by renowned singer and the company's Managing Director **Lalitya Munshaw, the song was described not just as a melodious tune but as a heartfelt experience that touches the depths of love.

The Soul of the Song - Rubai's Voice

The heart of "Meri Jannat Hai Tu" lies in the voice of its singer Rubai, whose soulful vocals breathe life into the song. Her singing carries a magical innocence and emotional depth that resonates with the feelings expressed in the song.

The *music and lyrics* have been beautifully composed and written by *Manish Nikhare*, who captures the essence of love with simplicity and impact. His words flow naturally, allowing listeners to connect deeply with the story.

Visual Presentation - Like a Short Film

The video presentation of the song is as powerful and sensitive as its sound. Director Prashant Hedaoo has treated the song not merely as a music video but as a touching love story.

The lead actors Stuti Goyal and Pujit Kapoor have brilliantly portrayed the emotions of the song through their heartfelt performances. Stuti's eyes reflect both love and pain, while Pujit's emotional portrayal captivates the audience.

The cinematography by Shehzad elevates the video to another level. Every angle and frame is perfectly in sync with the mood of the song.

Choreography and Editing

Abhishek - Neeti Singh's choreography adds magic to the soul of the song. The dance beautifully expresses emotions, rhythm, and love, making the song even more impactful.

Umesh Prajapati's editing gives the video a perfect finishing touch. The cuts, transitions, and scene sync are so smooth that viewers will want to watch it again and again.

Highlights from the Launch Event

The grand event saw the presence of producer Pushpa Shankar Nikhare, singer Rubai, director Prashant Hedaoo, lyricist and composer Manish Nikhare, and other key technical team members all adding to the emotional and celebratory atmosphere.

Pushpa Shankar Nikhare said, "This song is very close to my heart. Its emotions will touch everyone who has truly experienced love."

Lalitya Munshaw, MD of Red Ribbon Music, stated, "We are proud to present a song that will touch the hearts of music lovers. 'Meri Jannat Hai Tu' is one of those rare songs that will be remembered for years to come."

A visibly emotional Rubai shared, "This song is like a prayer for me. I hope it reaches people's hearts and brings them the same peace I felt while singing it."

During the video's first screening, the audience became emotional and showered appreciation through heartfelt applause.

Now Available - Listen and Experience

"Meri Jannat Hai Tu" is now available on the Red Ribbon Music YouTube channel as well as all major music streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn). Within hours of its release, the song started gaining traction on social media.

Music critics and bloggers are praising the song's creativity, simplicity, and emotional impact. Particularly, the youth and fans of romantic music are finding a deep connection with it.

Conclusion

"Meri Jannat Hai Tu" is more than just a song it's an experience. A perfect expression of love that gently enters the heart through melody and visuals. It's for everyone who has loved truly, lost love, or is still waiting for it.

https://youtu.be/uTYvjs1rXog?si=sFxpRl02O4mKo29f

