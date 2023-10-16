Meridean Overseas Education Consultants Announces Half-Day Leave to Celebrate India vs. Pakistan Cricket Match

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: Meridean Overseas Education Consultants, a leader in overseas education, has always been committed to promoting a healthy work-life balance among its employees. Understanding the immense excitement and anticipation surrounding the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match, the organization was delighted to announce a half-day leave for its dedicated workforce.

The India vs. Pakistan cricket match is not just a game; it's a clash of titans, a battle that transcends boundaries, and a moment of sheer exhilaration for cricket fans. This iconic match brings together millions of passionate supporters from both nations who eagerly await this extraordinary contest.

To honor the significance of this event and allow their employees to fully immerse themselves in the match, Meridean Overseas granted a half-day leave on 14th of October, 2023. This special leave enabled the team to relish every moment of the match, celebrate the spirit of cricket, and encourage a love of national occasion among colleagues.

Prateek Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer at Meridean Overseas, expressed the organization's enthusiasm for this initiative: "We understand the fervor and anticipation surrounding the India vs. Pakistan cricket match. It's more than a game; it's an emotion. We believe that allowing our team to enjoy this historic event will enhance our well-being and team spirit. We are proud to embrace enthusiasm and unity."

As the excitement builds, Meridean Overseas encourages employees to celebrate responsibly, prioritize our well-being, and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship which transcends borders. Let's come together to witness a day of cricketing brilliance and cherish this remarkable occasion.

For more information about Meridean Overseas and its commitment to employee welfare, please visit www.meridean.org.

