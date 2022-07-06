Merlin Group forays into Pune Realty Market; Launches 18-East - a plush commercial project at Koregaon Park Annexe

Merlin Group, One of the nation's leading real estate conglomerates focused on highly sustainable projects with a strong presence in eastern India and across some major states, has announced formally the entry of the group in the burgeoning Pune realty market today.

The group is all set to change the skyline of the city with an array of ambitious projects across the length and breadth of the vibrant city. Merlin group is one of the most trusted brands for nearly four decades and developers of over 20 million sq. ft. of projects in Kolkata alone with presence in Chennai, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The group has established its trust and credibility across the country and beyond. It has gone beyond buildings to win hearts and change lives through superior technology and quality craftsmanship.

The group is planning to set its footprint in the real estate landscape of Pune with over 30 lac sq. ft. of proposed inventory. The group is coming up with a host of premium residential and commercial projects in Koregaon Park Annexe., Wakad, Baner and Jambhulwadi.

To mark the entry, Merlin Group has announced the launch of 18 East, a plush commercial game changing project in office and Showrooms spaces at Koregaon Park Annexe. Strategically located on Pune's highly premium location of Koregaon Park Annexe, the project is a commercial development which will host many corporate houses.

Spread over 1.5 lakh sq. ft. area this business center is certain to compliment one's ambitions and achievements by providing an inspiring work environment with its ultra-modern design and state-of-the-art features. Standing tall at 74 metres, the project is advantageously positioned at the most promising business destination that affords a work-life balance for employees and a value-stature balance for the business. The construction work has started and the project will be ready by the year 2025.

Announcing the entry in Pune realty market, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group said, "Pune is one of the fastest growing cities in India and holds tremendous potential for economic and industrial growth. The city has rightly earned the title of Oxford of the East for being the hub of education and Engineering and automotive companies are sprouting in the city. With Pune emerging as a major IT hub, the city now attracts thousands of professionals, driving up demand for retail housing.

The ambitious Pune development plan will also provide a fillip to real estate prospects with developers expected to see more traction. Developers are already exploring acquisition of land parcels for development in these new locations around Pune that have been earmarked. Merlin as a leading real estate player in East and other parts of India is poised to leverage this growth and promises to add to the skyline of the most promising city in India."

"Project 18 East is the perfect choice for small and medium businesses with its mix of boutique offices, large offices with single floor plate and double height showrooms. At 18 East, one's business would get its persuasive edge. The well planned blend of space, aesthetics and premium specifications would provide a conducive and energetic ambience for optimum work output," added Saket Mohta.

"The property market in the city registered sales of 37,218 units last year, while a total of 3.8 million sq.ft of office space was transacted by the end of 2021. This year, the market is expected to see a rising graph on both residential and commercial fronts. On the commercial front, the city saw enormous demand from the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector with co-working and manufacturing sectors. We hope our project 18-east will cater to the ever increasing demand in the office space in Pune", signed off Saket Mohta.

Project 18 East is poised to become a state-of-the-art commercial skyscraper with 74 meters high tower in the bustling Koregaon Park Annexe, the central business district of Pune. The location would offer over 100 acres of lush green views on one side and the marvellous cityscape on the other.

The tower with 20 stories would offer 16 floors for offices ranging from 569 sq.ft to 5830 sq.ft. It would also provide an option of flexi office planning for larger spaces. The promising project also would house double height retail showrooms with mezzanine on the ground floor ranging from 1586 sq.ft to 2026 sq.ft in area with large frontage. These plush double height showrooms have a height of 6.7 metres. The project will offer 2 basement and 3 levels of podium parking.

Elegant double glazed glass facade, 100 per cent generator back-up, Grand double height AC entrance lobby, Dedicated dining and recreation zone for employees, strategic location and quality construction by Merlin Group is sure to make 18 East the most preferred commercial destination.

Located on the Pune Mumbai highway, Project 18 east has a strategic advantage of connectivity between the IT hubs of Kharadi and Hadapsar on one side and the upscale Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Shivaji Nagar and Vimannagar on the other side. The seamless accessibility to city's prominent IT clusters and employment hubs such as Magarpatta, Kharadi, Hadapsar, Viman Nagar, Bund Garden Road, Camp and Boat Club Road would accord Project 18 east an edge over others.

The project is also situated near the upcoming metro station, Pune railway station and airport. The project is also close to residential landmarks such as Trump Towers, Verde, Windermere, Sky Lounge, Fortaleza, etc.

A clutch of five-star hotels like Westin, Marriott Suites, Conrad, Taj Blue Diamond, Hyatt will be in the close vicinity to the project. It is also close to best shopping malls like Phoenix Mall, Seasons Mall, Amanora Mall and Mariplex Mall.

Just minutes away from the project are multiplexes like PVR, Cinepolis, Inox and Gold Adlabs. 18 East also offers an option of fine dining in the city's best restaurants and eateries like StarBucks, Flour Works, German Bakery, and many more. Well known hospitals like Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, Columbia Asia, Ruby Hall, Jehangir Hospital are also closeby the project.

After hectic schedules at work, employees can unwind at the best pubs & lounges in the city like One lounge, Oak Lounge, Penthouze, High Spirits Cafe, and many more located at a stone throw away distance from 18 East.

Emanated in 1984, Merlin Group is now one of the pre-eminent conglomerates in the real estate industry in India, having a plenitude of prestigious residential and commercial complexes, office buildings and townships to its credit over the past four decades. Its presence spans across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Pune, Chennai as well as Colombo. Merlin has developed over 20+million sq.ft of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India along with international operations in Colombo, Srilanka.

Currently, It has 40 million sq. ft under construction. The group has delivered over 100 projects and possesses over 500-acre land bank. Our motto is to build quality products and to provide the unique experience to our esteemed customers. With the shifting epoch, Merlin Group has now extended its movement to contemporary shopping malls, resort, industrial estate, clubs etc.

Merlin Group is your go-to place where you will find it all under one roof. With a fleet of prestigious residential and commercial complexes spanning across India, Merlin Group has innovated with various formats and core projects including premium housing, essential housing, country homes and bungalows, specialty malls, office towers, I.T. buildings, hotels, new generation clubs, and resorts, serviced apartments, stadium and townships

Merlin's portfolio of real estate developments spans the commercial, residential, retail and hospitality segments of the real estate industry. Merlin's residential projects are also designed to obtain IGBC Green Homes certification as part of the efforts towards creating sustainable developments.

The group has launched a mega sports city project in Kolkata where international sports icons like RonalidinHo, Michael Phelps, Yuvraj Singh and Tiger Shroff are setting up their academies. Among commercial projects, the group has Acropolis Mall and South City Mall in Kolkata. The group also owns Ibiza the fern resort and spa, Kolkata and Princeton Club in Kolkata. The group has recently launched its prestigious project "Altair", a Hi end residential project designed by architect Moshe Sabdi.

