New Delhi [India], April 25: Merrakii https://merrakii.co.in/ one of the top names in overseas education consulting, made a huge success of an interesting seminar on "What's the Smartest Way to Plan Study Abroad?" at the Seminar Hall of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College which was attended by more than 100 students.

Study abroad planning is one of the most important decisions that a student makes. As an overseas education counsellor, I always stress a strategic and customized approach and not blind trend-following.

The session saw active participation from students willing to learn more about international educational opportunities. The seminar had two eminent speakers from Merrakii, Rucchii Suri and Shivangi Tripathi. They shared their rich experience and first-hand knowledge with the audience. Both the speakers were honoured by the college for their worthy contribution.

Rucchii Suri, Guest speaker added, the most intelligent beginning is determining your goals. What would you like to study? Why would you like to study it abroad? Second, explore countries about their education system, post-study work options, costs of tuition, and visa regimes. Aligning your wishes with long-term gain is necessary. Consider your educational background, standard test scores, extracurricular and language skills. Fill in any weak spots beforehand. A balanced profile will better your odds of being accepted and receiving scholarships. https://merrakii.co.in/leading-universities/?country=usa

Adding to these Shivangi Tripathi, the Guest speaker stated, choosing the appropriate course and university is another key decision https://merrakii.co.in/student-journey-premium-universities/ . Consider the relevance of curriculum, faculty, rankings and alumni achievements. Don't look only at the brand but focus on the fit of the program to your ambitions. You should apply well in advance. Write good SOPs, secure good LORs, and have your documents in one place. At the same time, plan your financeslook into scholarships, assistantships, and part-time jobs.

The interactive session provided students with opportunities to ask questions and acquire clarity on different elements of international education planning.

The function was followed by a vote of thanks and gratitude for the efforts of Merrakii towards inspiring students in making informed choices regarding their overseas academic career. Wise planning involves an early start, remaining well-informed and taking proactive action at each juncture. Provided that appropriate guidance and attitude are in place, foreign education can prove to be an utterly enriching experience.

