Meta likely to lay off thousands of employees, says leaked memo

New Delhi, Feb 9 Tech giant Meta is expected to lay off around 3,000 employees, which is about 5 per cent of its total workforce, as per a leaked internal memo, reports said on Sunday.

According to the report, the memo, posted by Janelle Gale, Meta’s Vice President of Human Resources, was shared on the company’s internal Workplace forum.

The memo states that affected employees will receive an email on Monday morning informing them about their job status.

For some international employees, the layoff process will begin on Sunday at 2.30 a.m. IST.

In the US, employees will be notified at 6.30 p.m. IST on Monday.

Within an hour of receiving the email, they will lose access to company systems. The email will also provide details about severance packages.

Gale acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, especially for teams losing a manager or colleague.

She mentioned that Meta offices will remain open, but employees who prefer to work remotely on Monday can do so.

Since Meta follows a hybrid work model, requiring employees to be in the office three days a week, working from home on Monday will still count as an in-person workday.

The company has not disclosed the names of the employees being laid off.

Some of these roles may be refilled in the future, but there is no set timeline.

Employees whose managers are laid off will be assigned new reporting heads.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously hinted at job cuts, stating that the company was raising performance standards.

Typically, Meta phases out low performers over a year, but this time, the layoffs are happening on a much larger scale based on recent performance reviews.

Meanwhile, Amazon recently laid off dozens of employees, while Salesforce cut about 1,000 jobs earlier this year.

The trend of job cuts in the tech industry continues as companies focus on efficiency and cost-cutting.

