Meta receives 47,538 reports via Indian grievance mechanism for FB, Insta in Sep

New Delhi, Nov 3 Social media giant Meta received 33,422 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism for Facebook in the month of September, and responded to all of these reports.

Of these reports, the company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 21,496 cases. “These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc,” Meta said in its monthly compliance report under the new IT Rules, 2021.

Of the other 11,926 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta said it reviewed content as per its policies, and took action on 8,517 reports in total.

The remaining 3,409 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned due to several reasons, the company informed.

On Instagram, the company received 14,116 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism in September, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

Of these incoming reports, the company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 7,219 cases.

“Of the other 6,897 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 3,965 reports in total,” said Meta. The remaining 2,932 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

There was no order received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) during September.

“The report describes our efforts to remove harmful content from Facebook and Instagram and demonstrate our continued commitment to making Facebook and Instagram safe and inclusive,” said Meta.

