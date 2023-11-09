MetaMix Elevates Healthcare with Pioneering Mixed Reality Solutions at DOACON 2023

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 9: A Pre-conference workshop of the Annual Conference of the Delhi Orthopedic Association, DOACON 2023, the medical fraternity delved deep into the revolutionary worlds of 3D printing and Augmented Reality (AR). The inauguration of the highly anticipated three-day event, orchestrated by the DOACON-Organizing Committee, was held at the iconic Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

The conference was held in the background of the sobering reality that approximately 42 lakh deaths occur annually due to surgical or post-operative complications ranking as the 3rd leading cause of death worldwide which underscores the imperative need for technological intervention in the medical realm. The shortcomings of traditional 2D scans, prone to planning errors,

Among the trailblazers of innovation, MetaMix Technologies Private Limited stood out by unveiling two groundbreaking solutions: medVISOR and anatomyXR.

medVISOR, a flagship offering by MetaMix, employs a sophisticated mixed reality platform that heralds a new era in healthcare. By adeptly converting complex 2D images into immersive 3D visualizations, medVISOR provides medical professionals with a more profound, intuitive grasp of intricate medical scenarios, fundamentally changing diagnostic procedures, surgical planning, and collaborative discussions. A standout feature of medVISOR is its unique superimposition capability. This technology enables the precise overlay of 3D models, such as orthopedic prostheses, onto actual objects. The vision of superimposing these models onto human bodies in the foreseeable future holds immense promise. Such an innovation is not just a technological advancement; it's a radical game changer, redefining how surgeries are visualized, planned, and executed. Ensuring the correct fittings of prosthetic devices or implants is no longer reliant solely on a surgeon's expertise but is further bolstered by accurate, real-time visual guides, significantly mitigating the risk of errors.

On the other hand, anatomyXR serves as a beacon for immersive medical education, offering engaging 3D models, enriched content, and intuitive learning interfaces.

These tools are not merely technological marvels; they have the profound capability to drastically reduce surgical errors and immerse learners in a transformative experience. This was evidenced as approximately 50 distinguished orthopedic professionals from the Delhi NCR region participated in MetaMix's captivating virtual demonstration on total hip replacement. This demo accentuated the significant advancements made in marrying advanced technology with medical expertise.

MetaMix, realizing the game-changing potential of Mixed Realityan advanced facet of XRhas been at the forefront of this transformative journey in healthcare. Their collaboration with Microsoft and the establishment of experiential centers at ILBS, New Delhi, further attest to their commitment to driving change and setting new benchmarks in medical technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor