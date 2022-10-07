MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave & Awards 2022, Powered By – GDCC Blockchain in association with TIIPS Incubation & QWEEN Network

An event to promote women in the entrepreneurship world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: MetKonnect in association with Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Startups and QWEEN Network wrapped up their women entrepreneurship event: “Emerging Women Entrepreneurs: Exploring the New Era of Women in Business”. This event was powered by GDCC Blockchain and created in association with Tally and Aditya Birla Sun life Insurance. Their collaboration resulted in a day filled with personalities speaking, discussing, and empowering women and their contributions.

The event was held on 2nd October 2022, at The Club-Andheri, Mumbai, and supported by 1st India News, and co-sponsored by Aditya Birla Group and Tally. It saw the participation of start-ups, investors, prominent personalities, stars, and more.

BIA was the Associate Partner of the Event, Outreach Partner-MSME & Startups Forum, Event Partner-Spaze Media, Media Partner-The Free Press Journal, Digital Partner-HashTech Ventures, Knowledge Partner-Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Accelerate Partner-Product10x, Investment Partner-Capsavy, and PR Partner-sociobits.org.

Keynote Speeches to Uplift the Crowd’s Spirit

The event began with the ritual of lighting and proceeded with energetic keynote speeches by dynamic speakers. Neha Shah, Founder of QWEEN was the first keynote speaker. This was proceeded by Dr. Srinivasan .R Iyengar, who grabbed the crowd’s attention and laid emphasis on ‘Act Local, Compete Global’. Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani Trustee Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust & Pioneer for Kamala Rising Star and Kamala Power Women, and inspirational talk by our Guest Of Honour Smt. Sunanda Tai Pawar, Social Activist Baramati also weighed in their thoughts.

Startup Pitches, Investors, and Panel Discussion

The event then moved on to the pitches by startups that had a woman in their core team. The startups included Road Athena, Aidbees, Faiyda, (NAME), Silver Traq, Bar Brew Beverages, Ice Buy, Worthy Buddies, ELIXIR and Talented Hippo. These pitches added value to the event and also elaborated on how their innovations are contributing to society.

These pitches were presented in front of investors from, 100X.VC, MENTOR X, Ah! Ventures, Fundenable, Punjab Angels Network, Indian Healthcare Angels, Encubay, Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, HEM Angels Investor Network and other angel investors. The question and answer session after every pitch gave the start-ups insight on how they can improve their offerings and better cater to their audience.

A panel discussion on the was held and witnessed the participation of Mrs. Naina Parekh, Mrs. Neeti Goel, Mrs. Reema Sanghvi which was moderated by our dynamic lady Mrs Namrata Thakker,. This discussion was focused on businesses and how women move forward step by step in their corporate journey. It was an extremely important discussion owing to the fact that more and more women are becoming a part of the business world.

This was followed by a lecture by Financial Freedom for Women by Alpa Shah and Neelratna Chowbal from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance. They explained how one should plan and allocate their finances to have a secure and stress-free financial life.

Awards to Appreciate Everyone’s Achievements and Efforts

Hon. Smt. Poonam Mahajan, Member of the Lok Sabha, joined the event as the Chief Guest and addressed the crowd by talking about what she has learned being a woman in the world of politics. She also spoke about how women have struggled for basic rights and have come a long way. All of us as a society should thrive to give them the opportunities that they deserve.

Mrs. Sunanda Tai Pawar was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award”. Reshma Singh received the “Creative Startup of the Year” award, Dr. Sujata Barve, won the “Woman Innovator of the Year” title, and Shruti Jain was awarded “Professional Entrepreneur of the Year”. Suvarna Kothawade won the “Social Activist of the Year” award. Jyoti Kyamsariya, was the “Most Successful Startup of the Year”, Rachna Nisha was the “Young Women Entrepreneur of the Year”, and Deepika Saini was the “Achiever of the Year”. Sapna Gupta was titled the “Creative Entrepreneur of the Year”, and Sheetal Raj was titled the “Best Healer of the Year” Amrita Khurana (Women Icon of the year (Maharashtra) , Ms. Shaifali, Soni Star Of the year, Rtn. Alpa Shah- Educationist Of the Year, Maitri Bheda – Youth Excellence Award, Vinita Vihitra- Women Entrepreneurs Of The Year.

Prominent celebrities were also felicitated. Shama Sikander won the title “Excellence in Mental Health Empowerment”, Rashami Desai won the “Woman Icon of the Year”, Krishna Shroff was awarded the “Woman Personality of the Year”, and Donal Bisht, “Fashion Icon of the Year”. Yogen Shah, Parvinder D Chawla, Ashish Tiwari, Gul Banu Khan, and Varinder T Chawla were appreciated as the “Honor of the Event, Maharashtra’s Icon”. Ganesh Gokhale and Shubh Bansal, Founders of TIIPS Incubation, and Neha Shah, Founder of QWEEN were also appreciated for organizing this power-packed event.

There’s no denying that entrepreneurs strive and hustle relentlessly to knock on the door of success. Building a business from the ground up takes sweat, effort, sleepless nights, and numerous days of brainstorming. This event successfully recognized and appreciated the efforts that women put in the world of business and also generally in life.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor