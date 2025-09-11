Metro Hospitals, Noida launches "HeartWise Second Opinion" to guide patients on the right heart treatment

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11: Metro Hospitals, Noida today announced the launch of HeartWise Second Opinion, a clinician-led program designed to help heart patients choose the most appropriate treatment pathwaybe it bypass surgery, stenting, or optimized medical therapy. The service will be steered by Dr. Vinay Kumar Bahl, Head of Cardiac Services at Metro and Ex-HOD, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS New Delhi, alongside Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Group HeadCardiac Cath Lab, and Director, Metro Group of Hospitals.

Both experts note a persistent pattern in clinics across India: nearly 30% of patients arrive uncertain about "what to do next" after visiting multiple hospitals and specialists. HeartWise Second Opinion addresses this decisional conflict with a structured, guideline-concordant review.

How the program works

* Comprehensive case review: Senior interventional cardiologists evaluate recent angiography, echocardiography, and prior medical records, along with a detailed clinical history.

* Only-if-needed testing: If any additional test is required to clarify anatomy or risksuch as functional assessmentit is advised judiciously.

* Standards-based recommendation: Final advice aligns with internationally accepted clinical guidelines and is individualized to age, coronary anatomy, available facilities, and co-morbid conditions (e.g., diabetes, kidney disease).

* Patient-first communication: The outcome is a clear, written treatment plan explained in plain language to the patient and family.

Why it matters?

Heart care often presents multiple reasonable options. HeartWise Second Opinion is built to reduce uncertainty, avoid unnecessary procedures, and support informed, shared decision-making, particularly for complex or borderline cases.

Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist; Group HeadCardiac Cath Lab; Director, Metro Group of Hospitals, said:

"We routinely see patients who have been advised different pathsstenting here, bypass there, medicines somewhere else. A systematic second opinion, grounded in evidence and the patient's full clinical picture, brings clarity. Our goal is to match the right treatment to the right person at the right timeand to explain the 'why' behind that choice."

Dr. Vinay Kumar Bahal, Head of Cardiac Services, Metro Group of Hospitals; former HOD, Cardiology, AIIMS New Delhi, said:

"In over four decades of cardiology, one lesson stands out: outcomes improve when decisions are individualized. Age, vessel involvement, ventricle function, diabetes, kidney statusthese details matter. HeartWise Second Opinion offers patients a calm, thorough review so that the final plan is not just scientifically sound, but also feasible and safe for that individual."

Dr. Purshotam Lal, Chairman, Metro Group of Hospitals and a pioneer of interventional cardiology in India, added:

"Second opinions are a sign of responsible medicine. This program formalizes what good clinicians already dolisten carefully, analyze completely, and recommend transparently. Our commitment is simple: advice that is unbiased, patient-centric, and focused on long-term heart health."

Who should consider HeartWise Second Opinion?

* Patients advised bypass or stenting and wanting confirmation before proceeding

* Individuals with multiple co-morbidities (e.g., diabetes, CKD) where risk-benefit trade-offs need careful balancing

* Patients with borderline or conflicting recommendations from different centers

* Families seeking a clear, consolidated plan after a recent angiography or hospitalization

How to enroll: Patients can book a HeartWise Second Opinion review at Metro Hospital, Noida or through Metro's official website. Bring recent angiography (CD/films), echo reports, discharge summaries, and current medications.

About Metro Group of Hospitals

Metro Group of Hospitals is a trusted multi-specialty healthcare network with 28 years of service across 12 hospitals, 2000+ beds, 1200+ doctors, and 3500+ support staff, including 3 international centres and a reputed health sciences college. The Group is present across 3 countries, delivering evidence-based care with advanced infrastructure and a patient-first ethos.

