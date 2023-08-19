Metro Shoes associates with Geisha Designs to celebrate an exquisite collection 'MARISTELLA'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Keeping unwavering dedication to fashion-forward excellence, Metro Shoes, country's leading footwear brand – presents an impressive collection of elegant & captivating footwear styles. The special capsule is titled 'MARISTELLA' derived from the Latin term 'Maris' meaning 'of the sea' and the Italian word 'Stella' meaning 'star'. True to its name, the collection beautifully captures the celestial splendor and aquatic allure that defines this exquisite line.

Infused with contemporary designs and global trends, MARISTELLA by Metro Shoes offers a variety of styles to choose from and dress up for all celebratory occasions and major fashion moments – be it Indian ethnic wear, Indo-western or western party looks. Each piece is crafted with skills blending modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.

For women, the collection offers a plethora of choices from strapped and slide stilettos to stunning see-through block heels that are fashion's current favorite. The gorgeous color palette includes hues of purple, blue, yellow, green, gold and silver along with the classic white and black. The intricate detailing, sequins and embellishments make the collection a luxurious and elegant must-have to add panache to one's sartorial choices for the season. For men, the stylish moccasins, loafers and ethnic slip-ons in classic black, blue, tan and brown make them timeless additions that can keep up with the celebrations.

To present the true essence of love, passion and beauty of this collection, Metro Shoes partnered with Designer Duo Paras and Shalini of Geisha Designs for a beautiful visual presentation of the collection via a campaign shot in a picturesque setting that truly takes you to a blissful land of dreams and daintiness.

On the collaboration, Deepika Deepti, Senior Vice President Marketing at Metro Brands said, "Teaming up with India's foremost designers, Paras and Shalini, for this exceptional collaboration is a source of immense excitement. As we navigate through India's ever-evolving fashion landscape, this partnership stands as a tribute to innovation, style, and the timeless essence of fashion. Together, we are not only reshaping the fashion narrative but also establishing new benchmarks that resonate with both our brand's ethos and the exceptional creativity of Paras and Shalini. Furthermore, this collaboration underscores Metro Shoes' unwavering dedication to fulfilling India's burgeoning fashion demands."

Paras and Shalini of Geisha Designs added, "We would like to thank Metro Shoes for partnering with us in putting together this Campaign. Over the past seven decades, the company and the brand have become synonymous with unmatched quality, skilled craftsmanship and high-fashion products in the footwear industry. We resonate with their Passion for Quality & affordable Luxury."

The collaboration captures the essence of celebrations and style that promises to redefine footwear fashion and creativity for the season. It transcends its functional role and becomes an expression of style, artistry, and celebrations. The campaign features Geisha Designs' stunning Fall-Winter 2023 collection paired beautifully with the special festive footwear styles by Metro Shoes, making it a collaboration truly written in the stars.

Embark on a captivating journey beneath the waves with Metro Shoes & Geisha Designs, where fashion meets fantasy. Immerse yourself and experience the allure of the sea like never before.

Discover the MARISTELLA collection across all Metro stores and online on

https://www.metroshoes.com/maristella.html

The collection commences at a price point of Rs 2,600 and beyond.

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426; NSE: METROBRAND)

http://www.metroshoes.com/

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc.

Metro Brands retail footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company operated 766 Stores across 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189158/Metro_Shoes_MARISTELLA.jpg

