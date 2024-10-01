METRO Shoes releases star-studded, high on fashion, campaign featuring Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Triptii Dimri & Vijay Varma take the spotlight as the brand ambassadors of METRO Shoes, with a new fashion-forward campaign for Autumn Winter 2024. The campaign is an optimistic fusion of elevated classics, effortless cool and latest METRO Shoes designs with Vijay bringing a relaxed, sophisticated sense of personal style and Triptii amping up the fashion quotient with her chic dressing and feminine confidence. As the festive season kicks off, Triptii and Vijay channel their unique fashion personas to bring to life a campaign centered around rediscovering the joy of dressing up.

~This festive season, rediscover the joy of dressing up and celebrate your moments~

METRO Brand Films

Triptii Dimri: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAirt9hIaQ6/

Vijay Varma: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAkemtySwjN/

In the campaign, Triptii Dimri's looks embody contemporary femininity and glamour, with footwear perfect for every occasion. The Signature Swirl Kitten-Heel Sandals complement intimate evening gatherings, while the Mesh Block-Heels are ideal for post-work celebrations. The Metallic High-Heel Sandals add sparkle to family events, and the Buckled High-Heeled Ankle Boots along with High-Heeled Dual-Tone Sandals offer edgy, chic options for special occasions and socializing. Each shoe in the collection combines high fashion with comfort, making it the perfect choice for versatile, festive-ready footwear.

Vijay Varma exudes effortless sophistication with the latest styles from METRO Shoes. From Leather Chelsea Boots for formal evening events to Suede Penny Strap Loafers for polished after-hours gatherings, his looks are stylish and versatile. The Black Chukka Lace-Up Boots add a modern touch to weekend outings, while the Croc-Effect Leather Moccasins and Lace-Up Textured Dual-Tone Shoes bring a bold, refined flair to family celebrations. Each piece reflects the modern man's preference for versatile, premium fashion.

Alisha Malik, President, METRO Brands Ltd., states, "We're thrilled to have Triptii & Vijay be a part of the METRO AW24 campaign. They perfectly exemplify the brand's audience: self-confident, authentic and with a keen sense of personal style. The campaign showcases a well-rounded collection from everyday essentials to signature styles that are stylish, versatile and comfortable.

With METRO, we always stay true to the brand codes of modern design & premium quality, which appeal to our customers. And this festive season, we further our commitment to deliver absolute customer delight with our collection design and in-store & online experience."

"The excitement of shopping at METRO with my family is a cherished memory. Growing up, it was my go-to brand for everything, from casual styles in college to more trendy options for special occasions," recalls Triptii. "And today, I'm truly delighted to join the brand for their latest Autumn Winter campaign. The new collection beautifully balances comfort and style, and my personal favourite is the Metallic High-Heel Sandalsa statement pair that is sure to keep the style quotient up a notch during the festivities!"

"Footwear has always been an integral part of an outfit for me," says Vijay. "Whether you're going for a sharp look or something more relaxed and easier, your shoes should reflect the way you are dressed, and the way you feel. METRO Shoes understands the desire to look good without compromising on comfort or individual style, which is something that resonates with me."

Rediscover the joy of dressing up with METRO Shoes' latest collection, available now across METRO Shoes outlets and online on https://www.metroshoes.com/celeb-collection.html

About METRO Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND) www.metrobrands.com

METRO Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the METRO brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kids' footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. METRO Brands retails footwear under its own brands of METRO, MOCHI, WALKWAY, DA VINCHI AND J. FONTINI, as well as certain third-party brands such as CROCS, FITFLOP, FILA, SKECHERS, CLARKS, PUMA and ADIDAS which complement its in-house brands. The METRO footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of June 30, 2024, the Company operated 851 Stores across 195 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520423/METRO_Shoes_Triptii_and_Vijay.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor