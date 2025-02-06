Metropolis Healthcare Launches High-performance High-Risk HPV DNA Testing to Accelerate Cervical Cancer Screening Across India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and most respected pathology laboratory chain, today announced its collaboration with Roche Diagnostics India and Neighbouring Markets to introduce the self-sampling human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA test for cervical cancer screening. The launch of this test aims to expand access to cervical cancer screening across India by addressing social and economic barriers, making early detection more convenient for women, including those in Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 towns.

Cervical cancer is preventable and yet, India contributes to 21% of the world's total cases of cervical cancer1. Currently, it accounts for nearly 79,000 deaths among Indian women each year, which is roughly two thirds of diagnosed cases2. This indicates late-stage intervention which can be avoided by taking precautionary measures such as early screening.

The HPV DNA test, recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a first-choice screening method for cervical cancer prevention3, can help bridge the gap. This cutting-edge test detects 14 high-risk HPV types in a single tube and is a clinically validated, FDA-approved, and WHO-prequalified solution. It ensures reliable and accurate diagnosis, paving the way for early intervention and better outcomes. The self-sampling HPV DNA test empowers women to take control of their health by enabling them to self-collect their samples for testing comfortably and easily. It addresses significant barriers such as stigma, discomfort, and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Commenting on the launch, Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "Cervical cancer remains a major health challenge for Indian women, despite being preventable through early screening and vaccination. By introducing advanced screening tools like the HPV DNA test, in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics India, we aim to expand access to early detection across the country. At Metropolis, we are committed to leveraging our robust scientific expertise, extensive laboratory network, and strong partnerships with hospitals and healthcare providers to ensure widespread access to this essential test. Together, we are working toward a future where cervical cancer is no longer a threat."

"Considering that as per a 2020 NHFS survey, only about 1.9% women in India are currently being screened, it is clear that more needs to be done to make cervical cancer screening accessible across India. Our cobas HPV DNA test provides women with a solution that allows them to overcome the potential embarrassment and discomfort that some may feel about undergoing cervical cancer screening process. I am confident that Metropolis Healthcare's vast and established laboratory footprint will allow India to adopt cervical cancer screening at a large scale, especially in underserved areas," said Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics India and Neighbouring Markets.

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer and Senior Oncopathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "Cervical cancer's slow progression offers a critical window for early detection, yet lack of awareness and timely screening remain significant barriers. The introduction of self-sampling high-risk HPV DNA testing is a major step forward, making screening more accessible and patient-friendly. At Metropolis, we believe that every scientific solution, regardless of its potential, must be validated for performance before being introduced into a live testing environment. We have successfully compared this platform with existing gold-standard technology and achieved good results with the self-sampling strategy, which is in line with WHO recommendations, advancing the potential for improved cervical cancer prevention."

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is India's second-largest diagnostic chain, led by visionary leader Ms. Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson. With over four decades of excellence, Metropolis has been a pioneer in delivering best-in-class diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. The company's extensive footprint spans 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 700 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 200 laboratories, 4,300 service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. Each year, Metropolis serves millions of individuals by providing actionable health insights that empower better clinical outcomes.

Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company's commitment to quality and accuracy is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of over 98% for the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy is built on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports.

