Metropolis Healthcare Launches TruHealth Cancer Screen 360, a First-of-its-kind Initiative to Strengthen Preventive Oncology in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: As cancer continues to pose a growing public health concern, Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and most respected diagnostic laboratory chain, has announced the launch of TruHealth Cancer Screen 360a comprehensive screening panel aimed at revolutionizing Preventive Oncology in India.

A first-of-its-kind in the Indian diagnostics space, the TruHealth Cancer Screen 360 Male and Female Profiles are scientifically curated to provide early insights, equipping both clinicians and individuals with critical, actionable information. This launch reinforces Metropolis' commitment to enhancing access to specialized cancer diagnostics while making them more affordable and inclusive.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2022, cancer remains a major global health concern. In the South-East Asia region, India ranks third in terms of cancer incidence, second for mortality, and 121st in terms of crude rates globally. Alarmingly, screening coverage in Indiaespecially among womenremains under 1% for cervical, breast, and oral cancers, far below the World Health Organization's 70% target for cervical cancer screening. Limited access to healthcare, low awareness, and financial constraints continue to hinder the adoption of widespread screening.

The TruHealth Cancer Screen 360 includes tumor markers, hereditary cancer risk analysis, and gender-specific screening modulessuch as PSA for prostate cancer in men and HPV self-sampling for cervical cancer in women. Designed to address the rising cancer burden and bridge diagnostic gaps, the panel offers a multi-layered, evidence-based approach to detect early signs of common cancers in both men and women.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkottil, CEO, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., said, "The introduction of TruHealth Cancer Screen 360 Male and Female Profiles reflects our unwavering commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare in India. By equipping individuals with timely and reliable diagnostic tools, we aim to empower them to take charge of their health. Early detection is key to reducing the burden of late-stage cancer, improving outcomes, and saving lives. This initiative is also aligned with our strategic focus on expanding Metropolis' footprint in oncology diagnosticsan increasingly critical domain in healthcare. We remain committed to making advanced diagnostics accessible and affordable across both urban and non-urban areas."

A recent GLOBOCAN report also highlights a concerning trendearlier onset of cancers in urban populations, with rising incidence of breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers in women, and lung and prostate cancers in men. These often go undiagnosed until advanced stages, making treatment more difficult and outcomes less favourable.

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Senior Oncopathologist and Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. said, "With the growing incidence of gender-specific cancers such as breast, cervical, and prostate, there is an urgent need to integrate targeted cancer screening into routine health check-ups. The TruHealth Cancer Screen 360 has been developed as an evidence-based, comprehensive tool that goes beyond general wellness testing. By incorporating a broad spectrum of biomarkers and hereditary risk indicators, it facilitates early identification of cancer riskseven before symptoms appear. This approach enhances clinical decision-making and provides individuals with actionable insights, helping bridge the gap between symptomless disease progression and timely medical intervention."

Key features of TruHealth Cancer Screen 360 (Male & Female Profiles)

* Gender-specific panels for breast, ovarian, cervical, liver, lung, prostate, colorectal, and thyroid cancers.

* Three-layered screening combining tumor markers, hereditary cancer risk analysis (covering 25+ cancer types), and organ-specific assessments.

* Hereditary cancer screening through a NextGen Panel that analyses 317 genes, enabling preventive measures for patients and family members.

* HPV Self-Sampling (Female Profile): WHO-recommended self-test kits for primary cervical cancer screeningremoving barriers like discomfort, time constraints, or clinic access.

* Free genetic counseling with certified counsellors to support individuals in understanding results and next steps.

The TruHealth Cancer Screen 360 is available at an introductory price, significantly lower than the combined cost of individual testsmaking this advanced screening solution both affordable and accessible. With a robust portfolio of over 4,000 tests and profiles, Metropolis continues to lead diagnostic innovation. Through this integrated cancer screening initiative, the company reaffirms its mission to drive early diagnosis, clinical excellence, and preventive healthcare for all.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is India's second-largest diagnostic chain, led by visionary leader Ms. Ameera Shah. With over four decades of excellence, Metropolis has been a pioneer in delivering best-in-class diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. The company's extensive footprint spans 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 750 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 210 laboratories, 4,500 patient service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. Each year, Metropolis serves millions of individuals by providing actionable health insights that empower better clinical outcomes. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company's commitment to quality and accuracy is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of over 98% for the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy is built on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports.

For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

