Metropolis Healthcare partners with Singapore-based Qritive for advanced Cancer Diagnosis through AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's leading diagnostic service provider, today announces its collaboration with QritiveTM, a leading provider of AI solutions for pathology labs globally. This partnership is set to augment Metropolis' cancer diagnosis capabilities through the integration of state-of-the-art AI technology. The integration includes the adoption of the PantheonTM image management system (IMS) and the utilization of Qritive's AI products, marking a significant leap forward in incorporating Artificial Intelligence into pathology workflows for enhanced efficiency and precision in diagnostics.

Commenting on the partnership, Surendran Chemmenkottil, CEO, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said: "In today's healthcare landscape, AI plays a pivotal role in supporting pathologists and clinicians, enhancing the cancer diagnosis process. Qritive's AI platform is expected to streamline routine cancer diagnosis, ensuring quality control, reducing diagnosis time, and enhancing overall productivity. The integration of AI insights into pathology workflows will significantly impact various tissue diagnoses, providing quicker turnaround times and delivering high-quality results. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to setting a new standard in cancer care, particularly in supporting clinicians in making effective treatment decisions for prostate cancer detection."

Dr Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Oncopathologist at Metropolis Healthcare, stated: "Our commitment is unwavering in providing precise, timely, and personalized cancer diagnoses for every patient. As cancer prevalence rises and personalized medicine advances, diagnostic complexity increases, adding to pathologists' workloads. Through the integration of advanced AI technology, we empower our pathologists to deliver highly accurate diagnoses, directly influencing patient prognosis. This facilitates swift prioritization of urgent cases and enhances overall quality through an 'AI review.' The AI-generated insights, encompassing cancer heatmaps, tumor grading, and measurement, alongside streamlined reporting tools, provide invaluable digital assistance to oncopathologists, revolutionizing our approach to cancer diagnostics."

Clinical studies conducted at renowned healthcare institutions by Qritive have demonstrated a remarkable up to 90 per cent reduction in the time required for diagnoses and an up to 80 per cent decrease in discordance among pathologists. These significant improvements contribute to heightened diagnostic accuracy, leading to an overall enhancement in the quality of care for cancer patients.

"Qritive is proud to collaborate with Metropolis, a premier diagnostic leader, harnessing the power of AI to improve patient outcomes and enhance the work-life balance of pathologists. Our entire team is enthusiastic about demonstrating how deep tech will support clinicians and play a crucial role in 'closing the gap' in cancer care," commented Bruno Occhipinti, CEO of Qritive.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company is empowered with a robust network of over 190 labs, 4100 plus collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis' commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98 per cent over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1 per cent laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US & India, Qritive is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution developer that is advancing digital pathology for cancer diagnosis and improving health outcomes with the assistance of AI-based solutions. Qritive expands on deep learning technology to support the interpretation of pathology tests for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals - enabling faster diagnosis and reducing time to treatment for patients. Qritive is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals across the globe with AI-powered solutions to operate collaboratively at the peak of their performance despite complexity and distance.

