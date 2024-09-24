Metropolis Healthcare unveils 'Healthy Heart Meter' Campaign ahead of World Heart Day

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) remain a major health concern in India, accounting for 28.1% of deaths, as per a study published on Lancet Global Health. A troubling trend is the increasing number of young adults affected by heart disease, with 1 in 5 heart attack patients globally now under the age of 40. The latest recommendation by the Cardiologist Society of India (CSI) for lipid profile testing starting at 18 years with non-fasting measurement, further stresses this fact. This rise in cases is largely driven by unhealthy lifestyles, high stress levels, poor dietary habits, and a growing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

In response to the growing cardiovascular concerns in India, Metropolis Healthcare has launched the 'Healthy Heart Meter' campaign in honour of World Heart Day. This initiative aims to encourage preventive care and raise awareness about heart health. The campaign features a simple 10-question survey to help individuals assess their risk factors based on lifestyle choices, medical history, and basic health indicators. Based on their responses, participants are identified asLow, Medium, or High risk as per the heart meter. Those identified as medium risk will be recommended to take a non-fasting lipid profile test, while those at high risk will be suggested to take the comprehensive 'Truhealth Heart Meter Pack' which includes various diagnostic tests to assess heart health, with the option of an ECG. Metropolis' TruHealth Wellness Packages are scientifically developed by senior subject matter experts with the support of clinicians. These packages offer a comprehensive assessment of an individual's internal health, enabling seamless monitoring and management of key health parameters.

Speaking about the campaign, Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited., said: "At Metropolis Healthcare, we are dedicated to the effective management of chronic health conditions and overall wellness. Increasing awareness and education about serious heart conditions can lead to early detection, potentially preventing severe outcomes and saving lives. The Healthy Heart Meter campaign is designed with the aim of empowering individuals with crucial insights into their cardiovascular health by encouraging them to undertake relevant diagnostic tests. This initiative reflects our commitment to identifying risks and providing actionable solutions."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., said, "It is critical to emphasize the need for increased awareness around early testing, especially as we see more young adults presenting with cardiovascular risks. Dyslipidemia, being a major contributor of cardiovascular incidents, makes lipid testing a cornerstone in assessing heart health. The adoption of non-fasting lipid testing, as recommended by the latest CSI guidelines, can significantly enhance early detection efforts. With more robust scientific data and new age digital scientific tools now supporting these practices, we have a unique opportunity to identify at-risk individuals earlier and implement preventive measures".

Participants can take the Healthy Heart Meter survey by clicking on the following link - Know your Heart Health, via QR codes at our centers across India, or by calling our customer care number at 9982-782-555. For those opting for home visits, the survey can be completed with the help of our phlebotomists. After completing the survey, participants will receive their heart meter category and a promotional code for a discounted TruHealth Heart Meter Pack, which includes an optional ECG. The campaign will run until the 9th of October 2024, giving individuals ample time to participate and take charge of their heart health.

Metropolis Healthcare is dedicated to advancing preventive healthcare and overall wellness through innovative programs. One such initiative, the 'Next Best Action' (NBA) program, was launched last year to address the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. By analyzing basic blood parameters, NBA recommends follow-up tests based on the latest research and guidelines, tailored to each patient, providing a comprehensive assessment of various body systems. This comprehensive patient awareness program empowers patients to take proactive steps in managing their health, reducing the risk of chronic illnesses, and fostering a more health-conscious society.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India, with a widespread presence in 22 states, 3 Union Territories and over 650 towns. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 plus tests and profiles, including advanced tests for the diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company is empowered with a robust network of 204 labs, 4,216 service centres and over 10,000 touch points (as of June 30th, 2024). Metropolis' commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, placing it among the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn

