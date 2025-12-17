Metropolis' MedEngage 2025-26 Opens Applications for Medical Research Grants and Scholarships for Medical Students

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second largest and the most respected pathology laboratory chain, today announced the launch of the 8th edition of its annual 'MedEngage Scholarship Programme 2025-26'. This year, the initiative will support 350 medical students across India through scholarships and research grants, reinforcing Metropolis' long-term commitment to nurturing the India's next generation of clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals. Applications are now open for MBBS students across all years as well as MD/MS/DNB trainees and interns, with the last date for submission being 31st December 2025.

The 2025-26 edition introduces dedicated provisions for students from single-parent families and persons with disabilities, along with an enhanced focus on candidates from the 112 aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog. These additions broaden the programme's reach to students who may face personal or social-economic barriers in pursuing academic and research advancement.

To ensure fairness and transparency, scholarships will continue to follow a combined merit- and need-based evaluation framework that considers academic performance, research aptitude, and socio-economic background. In previous editions, nearly 55% of beneficiaries were from economically weaker sections, including 41% from aspirational districtsreflecting the programme's continued focus on inclusive access. Applicants are assessed through a structured scoring model that evaluates academic distinction and the quality of their research proposal, while those facing financial hardship or limited institutional support receive priority under the need-based criteria.

Conceptualised by Founder Dr. Sushil Shah, the MedEngage Scholarship Programme has grown into one of India's largest private-sector medical outreach initiatives in the healthcare space. Since its inception, it has benefitted over 10,000 students through outreach programmes and built a robust MedEngage Alumni Network of 4,500+ members. With a presence across 500+ medical institutions, MedEngage has become a trusted platform for young medical professionals seeking meaningful academic and research exposure. In addition to 1,000+ scholarships and 70+ research grants, the programme offers observerships, exposure to advanced laboratory practices and expert-led learning sessions that help strengthen clinical and academic capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "MedEngage reflects our belief that true impact comes from enabling talent with real opportunities to learn, grow and contribute. By giving medical students access to modern diagnostic environments, expert guidance and research exposure, we are helping shape professionals who are better prepared for the demands of tomorrow's healthcare system."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer & Group Head - CSR, added, "MedEngage is designed to cultivate scientific curiosity early in a student's academic journey. When young clinicians are exposed to research methodology, data interpretation and hands-on laboratory experience, they develop a deeper appreciation for evidence-based practice. Our aim is to mentor them into thinkers and innovators who can drive meaningful progress in diagnostics, scientific research and patient care."

Deloitte continues as the programme's process partner to ensure transparency and rigour in evaluating applications. An eminent jury comprising senior leaders from the medical and academic fraternity will assess submissions. The list of scholarship recipients will be announced in February 2026, followed by a felicitation ceremony in March 2026.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Medical students pursuing MBBS, MD/MS/DNB courses at any MCI-recognized college/university are eligible to apply.

- Applicants may be from government or private medical colleges.

- Priority is given to students from underprivileged families, particularly those from aspirational districts.

- Domicile in one of the 112 aspirational districts is required for students from those regions.

- Applicants must register through the MedEngage website www.med-engage.com and provide all required documentation for consideration. For inquiries, students can contact the MedEngage Support Team at support@med-engage.com or reach out via WhatsApp at +91 9152211510.

MedEngage by Metropolis remains dedicated to celebrating and honouring the young medical talent across the country. The programme has been widely recognized for its national impact, including the NATHealth Impact Award by the Healthcare Federation of India and accolades from ASSOCHAM and leading media organizations.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited is deeply committed to advancing social well-being across India, with its CSR vision aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - 3 (Good Health & Well-being), 4 (Quality Education) and 5 (Gender Equality). The company's CSR framework is anchored in three flagship initiatives: the MedEngage Medical Outreach Programme, which supports aspiring medical professionals through scholarships, research grants and structured mentorship; the Too Shy to Ask (TSTA) / Adolescent Reproductive & Sexual Health initiative, which enables adolescents and young adults to engage in open, stigma-free discussions on sensitive health topics; and a series of Preventive Healthcare Projects focused on early detection, health awareness and promoting preventive practices within communities. Over the past four decades, Metropolis has strengthened these efforts by conducting extensive health camps, awareness workshops and community-based programmes in collaboration with educational institutions, government bodies, NGOs and wellness organizationsreflecting its long-standing commitment to access, awareness and empowerment across the communities it serves.

