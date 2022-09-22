Metta Social gets launched to manage large-scale social projects of Indian Enterprises

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: According to the Ministry of Company Affairs, the CSR expenditure in FY 2020 was INR 24,689 Crores. FY 2021 named Tata Group at the top position with spending of nearly INR 1000 Crs on CSR, followed by Reliance Industries with approx. INR 922 Crs on social projects. While Infosys, ITC, Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, HCL Tech, HUL, GAIL (India) and L&T contributed as much, a massive segment of India Inc. contributes to Social causes each year. Social projects attract considerable investments; timely intervention and require 360-view and real-time insights for stakeholders and audience engagement.

Most companies in India and worldwide often cannot set up the holistic infrastructure to deploy and manage social projects at scale in-house. Social projects by design are outsourced and deployed by various NGOs, Social enterprises, individuals, and mentors who follow social mandates for delivery. Large organizations with multiple live project requirements desire to onboard and curate a set of Impact Partners.

Metta Social comes here as a verified Partner for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects, with due diligence on onboarding social purpose organizations.

Real-time 360-degree insights on the project status, Community Projects, Fundraisers (viz., retail fundraising or crowdfunding), and traditional and other social projects can now be brought to scale with ease, efficiency, transparency, and compliance. While the projects take off, a corresponding need for information management, regular collation of work samples for submissions, project reports, delivery reports, etc., is critical for smooth funds management and execution.

Metta Social: The Platform for Social Good is the impending answer to a one-stop platform for end-to-end management of social projects for both the Corporate and the User. Metta Social, the robust and dynamic digital platform, enables an organization’s social purpose to scale and drive seamless value exchange through collaboration and convergence using cutting-edge technologies.

On occasion, Vishal Naik, Co-founder and CEO of Metta Social, said, “We are extremely excited to have unfurled our offerings for the Indian enterprises. Metta Social is an indigenous technology platform built to transform the social project landscape of our country. We are receiving an overwhelming response as the team is busy collaborating with distinctive institutions in India and overseas.”

A lot of companies strive for transparency in social projects. With sophisticated technologies, Metta Social can offer solutions driven by Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain technologies, Video integration, Matchmaking between NGOs, corporates & U/HNI’s scoring engine, Video-based proof & communication, Full transparency with out-of-box audits, Smart contracts, public visibility of sponsors, events and impacts, Enterprise guide support and analytics and compliance reports.

“At Metta Social, we strive to bring together all the stakeholders of the social ecosystem, including the non-profits, foundations, family offices, corporations, academics, start-ups, government agencies and individual change-makers under one roof. Our team at Metta Social is backed by professionals from diverse corporate backgrounds with high caliber and skill. We are very excited to welcome our partners and customers and philanthropists enabling social good for our country”, said Naresh Gour, Co-founder, and COO, of Metta Social.

Technological innovation involves enormous time and money savings in achieving the SDGs. The social impact facilitated by technology helps promote access to information, enables the analysis and gathering of data, helps in the creation of new business models and can help develop goods and services that can be custom designed to society’s needs. For most vulnerable individuals, groups, and collectives, social technology can help eliminate inequities.

Metta Social (www.mettasocial.com) drives innovation and thought leadership within the Social ecosystem by utilizing emerging technology and creativity. Our founding team brings in 100+ years of similar experience in digital transformation & deep tech implementations, business transformations with large multinational organizations, and building complex operations from the ground up for large organizations such as Bajaj Finserv, Citibank, Amdocs, British Telecom, HCL tech, HP, amongst other.

