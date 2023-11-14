Mettle Networks Receives Telecom Certification from Dell Technologies

PRNewswire

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], November 14: Mettle Networks, a pioneering force in NFV/SDN-based telecommunications solutions, is proud to announce its recent Telecom Certification from Dell Technologies for its Mettle vBNG. This distinguished recognition underscores Mettle Networks' commitment to delivering cutting-edge virtualized solutions to the telecommunications industry while validating the seamless compatibility of its solutions with Dell's telecom hardware platforms.

**The Significance of Dell Technologies Telecom Certification**

Dell Technologies' Telecom certification is a hallmark of excellence, acknowledging Mettle vBNG's seamless integration with Dell's range of field-proven telecom-specific server platforms. This certification solidifies Mettle Networks' successful collaboration with Dell in meeting rigorous certification standards. Mettle vBNG has been successfully tested and validated on Dell's telecom-specific servers, featuring Intel® processors, within Dell labs. The extensive testing process has revealed that Mettle vBNG utilizes the hardware's performance potential while consistently delivering its core functions.

**Empowering Informed Choices**

This certification empowers customers with valuable insights into pre-tested and certified Dell hardware options, providing the assurance they need to confidently invest in Mettle vBNG. It symbolizes the dedication shared by Mettle Networks and Dell to consistently deliver quality and performance.

**A Milestone for Mettle and Beyond**

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Mettle Networks. Rajkumar Sukumaran, CTO, Mettle Networks says, "Telecom service providers can now leverage Mettle vBNG's capabilities in delivering user-centric services with the utmost confidence in Dell hardware." It opens new possibilities for enhanced user-centric services and streamlined operations.

About Mettle Networks

Mettle Networks is at the forefront of designing and developing NFV/SDN-based IP networking products, with a strong focus on the service provider market. It's a four-time winner of the prestigious Intel® Winners' Circle award for its thought leadership and efforts in network virtualization technologies. Mettle's virtual data plane, built on Intel® CPU/NIC technology, offers industry-leading packet throughput performance in use cases such as routing and QoS. This innovation enables telecom operators to maximize the utilization of their infrastructure, leading to substantial savings in both capital and operational expenses.

About Mettle Virtual Broadband Networks Gateway (vBNG)

Broadband Network Gateways (BNG) act as the aggregation point for broadband access networks. It handles hundreds of thousands of connected homes to provide them access to the internet and broadband service with the assured quality of service (QoS). Traditionally BNG is a purpose-built hardware system with rigid limitations. But now they pose challenges in scaling up with the growing broadband capacity demands. Mettle Virtual BNG provides an alternative approach that provides a means to build broadband gateways in a cost effective manner. It supports incremental scale up at short notice, without needing to re-architect the existing infrastructure.

For further information, please visit www.mettlenetworks.com or contact us at info@mettlenetworks.com.

Contact

Gokul Varma

gokul@mettlenetworks.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276073/Mettle_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor