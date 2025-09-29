Mettle Tweed Ignites India's Music Festival Season with Bold Techwear for the New Year Vibe

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: Mettle Tweed, India's trailblazing techwear and street inspired fashion brand, announces its much-anticipated pan-India music and party season line-up, creating waves among stylish, independent urban nomads across the country. Designed for those who live their days and nights to the fullestmusic festivals, airport arrivals, and iconic city partiesMettle Tweed is the new favourite for bold self-expression, flawless comfort, and uninterrupted connectivity to today's culture.

Forging a Unique Fashion Identity

True to its bold tagline, "Forge Your Fashion," Mettle Tweed invites India's style rebels to own their edge and sculpt a distinctive style narrative. As the brand ignites the midnight season and leads the revival run of music festival fashion, it stands a class apartwhere boldness meets function and street-savvy sophistication blends seamlessly with aspirational style. Designed for fashion-forward urban nomads aged 25 to 45, Mettle Tweed sets the standard for those who define fashion on their own terms.

Founded by Zina Khan and created in the creative corridors of India's youth, Mettle Tweed merges cutting-edge technology and fierce street style to craft unisex, performance-driven essentials that seamlessly transition from music festival crowds to first-class airport looksor anywhere life demands "fashion with mettle." Each piece channels the brand's core values: unwavering honesty, built-to-last craftsmanship, and authentic style for those with global inspiration and a local pulse.

Why It's India's Most Preferred Brand

Launched in February 2024, Mettle Tweed's rapid rise as a class-apart music and lifestyle fashion brand is propelled by its impeccable blend of performance-driven techwear and uncompromising craftsmanship. Its growing national community, particularly in fashion-forward metros and Tier 2 cities, attests to the brand's quality and cultural resonance. Beyond trendsetting style, Mettle Tweed's commitment to sustainability and authentic storytelling attracts a discerning audience seeking durable wardrobes that respect environmental consciousness without sacrificing modern utility. Fans consistently rank it their music festival fashion essential for its urban silhouettes, adaptive fabrics, and sustainable approachmaking it a top pick at airport lounges, music festivals, and late-night parties.

Upcoming Event Highlights - Mumbai & Delhi

As the music season heats up, customers in Mumbai will get a first look at Mettle Tweed's exclusive pop-up installation at Bollywood Music Project in October 2025. Delhi takes the stage in November at Lil Flea, where the brand brings limited edition styles specially curated for the city's creative tribe. These activations mark the beginning of a nationwide roll-out where music festival attendees and party enthusiasts across metros and Tier 2 cities join the Mettle Tweed movement.

Founder Zina Khan says, "Our success is a testament not just to design but to a deeper connection with those who live fashion on their own terms. At Mettle Tweed, we fuse innovative techwear functionality with enduring craftsmanship because we believe great fashion must perform as hard as it looks. Coupled with our commitment to sustainability, this empowers our tribe to confidently navigate music festivals, airports, and city nights with authentic style and purpose. We're not just making clothes; we're building a movement that resonates with India's most creative and independent spirits."

Pan-India Awareness & Availability

Made in India and designed for a nation on the move, Mettle Tweed is ready to give the music festival, Christmas, and New Year's party seasonand every airport arrivala bold new signature look. The brand's latest collection is available now online at www.mettletweed.com and will be featured at select events nationwide, driving a fresh wave of discovery among urban and Tier 2 customers who own their edge with confident, street-savvy style.

