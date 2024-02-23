Mettle vBNG Successfully Completes Compatibility Trials on Supermicro SuperServers Platforms

PRNewswire

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], February 23: Mettle Networks, a leading innovator in NFV/SDN-based telecommunications solutions, is pleased to announce the successful testing of its Mettle vBNG on Supermicro (a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge) hardware platforms for telecom deployments. This ensures seamless interoperability, providing advanced virtualized solutions for the telecom sector.

Supermicro hardware platforms are renowned for their reliability and performance in business-critical deployments. This joint testing and validation of Mettle vBNG on Supermicro platforms affirm its compatibility on Supermicro server platforms. This joint pre-testing and validation solidify Mettle Networks' partnership with Supermicro in meeting industry expectations. Mettle vBNG has undergone rigorous testing processes on these hardware platforms, featuring Intel® processors, within Supermicro's labs.

This successful testing and integration offer clients valuable insights into pre-tested and certified hardware options, instilling confidence in investing in Mettle vBNG and Supermicro server platforms. It underscores the ongoing commitment of Mettle Networks to deliver reliability and performance consistently.

This milestone marks a significant advancement for Mettle Networks. Vijay Nair, Head of Strategic Partnerships, commented, "Mettle continually seeks to collaborate with industry-leading ecosystem partners. Our customers are the ultimate beneficiaries of this pursuit. Our collaboration with Supermicro is a big leap towards this."

Mettle Networks remains at the forefront of NFV/SDN-based IP networking product design and development, with a strong focus on the service provider industry. With a track record of excellence, including multiple Intel® Winners' Circle awards, Mettle Networks continues to drive innovation in network virtualization technology.

