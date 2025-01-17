Mextech Signs Royalti to Launch a Rs1000 Crore Real Estate Brand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: In 2022, three stalwarts of the real estate industryRajesh Patel, Anil Mutha, and Hiren Chhedaunited to form Mextech, with a vision to create world-class real estate developments by combining their expertise, experience, and a passion for excellence. Mextech brings together accomplished professionals who, despite maintaining a low profile, have collectively delivered over 5 million sq. ft. of exceptional projects that have redefined industry standards.

Rajesh Patel, the understated yet most experienced of the trio, leads RRC Ventures as a second-generation developer. Over the past four decades, RRC Ventures has developed over 70 large-scale projects, spanning more than 50 million sq. ft., for prestigious developers such as the Hiranandani Group, Piramal Group, and Brookfield Properties. Known as the "Execution Genius" for his expertise in high-quality construction and timely delivery, Rajesh Patel and RRC Ventures have been integral to execution of iconic developments such as Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, and Hiranandani Estate, Thane.

Anil Mutha, under his company Nandivardhan, transitioned from a jeweller to a visionary developer two decades ago. His flagship project, Maansarovara luxury residential tower in Thane's Panchpakadishowcases his focus on elegance and exclusivity. With over 20 premium residential projects spanning Thane and South Mumbai, Anil has emerged true "Connoisseur of Luxury" in the real estate market.

Hiren Chheda, often referred to as the "Commercial Czar of Thane," brings nearly two decades of expertise in commercial real estate through his brand, Ekatva. He has played a pivotal role in transforming Wagle Estate into a thriving commercial hub, delivering premium projects like Centrum and Opal Square, celebrated for their superior construction and high rental yields.

Mextech's first project is a 7-acre luxury development near Pokhran Road 2, Thane. With all approvals in place, the company began construction in 2023. Conscious of how they wanted to position their brand, the developers chose to focus on project execution without engaging in open market salesa bold move that highlights their financial strength and long-term vision.

Seeking a sales partner, Mextech found their match in Royalti, a boutique real estate consulting firm led by Naresh Menghrajani. Specializing in high-value residential and commercial sales, Royalti has executed 2,500 deals worth Rs3,000 crores and has been recognized as the #1 partner for Hiranandani Group and Raymond Realty. Recently, Royalti set a record by selling 54 luxury apartments worth Rs200 crores in just three days during the launch of Oberoi Garden City, Thane.

It wasn't just Royalti's impressive credentials that appealed to Mextechit was the conviction and commitment of Naresh Menghrajani, whose alignment with Mextech's vision and values secured the partnership.

On January 14, 2025, the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, Mextech and Royalti signed a strategic partnership agreement. Over the next 60 days, Mextech will officially launch its real estate brand & its flagship project, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

The luxury project is expected to generate over Rs1,000 crores in sales within the first two years. Mextech aspires to develop projects worth a billion dollars over the next five years and is actively pursuing land acquisitions and partnerships with landowners.

With Mextech's ambitious vision and Royalti's proven expertise, the partnership is poised to redefine luxury real estate in Thane, setting new benchmarks in product quality, design, execution, compelling narratives, and a phenomenal sales experience.

