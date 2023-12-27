Meyer Organics Promotes Road Safety with 'Safe Riders' Seminar and Helmet Distribution in Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd., a leading health and wellness company, successfully concluded an impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to promote road safety. The event, titled the "Safe Riders' Seminar & Helmet Distribution," took place at Vidyalankar School of Technology in Mumbai and the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Worli, Mumbai.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, Maharashtra, Pravin Padwal, delivered a keynote speech. He said, "We as citizens need to nurture a culture of mindful mobility. Responsible road behaviour entails adhering to traffic rules, respecting fellow road users, and maintaining awareness of one's surroundings. To stay safe on the roads, exercise caution, avoid distractions, and prioritise the well-being of yourself and others by following established road safety guidelines. Wearing helmets is a crucial safeguard, ensuring personal safety and reducing the risk of grave injuries on the roads."

"Road safety is not just a responsibility; it's a commitment to safeguard lives. In the bustling streets of Mumbai, our collective awareness and adherence to traffic rules pave the way for a secure and harmonious journey. Let's drive change, not just in our vehicles, but in ensuring that every road becomes a pathway to safety and well-being," said Police Inspector Subhash Murlidhar Shingare, Mumbai.

Rajesh Tawade, Director, Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd., emphasised the role of youth in road safety and added, "The youth are the architects of tomorrow's roads. As we navigate the present, let us steer with responsibility, for in our hands lies the power to shape safer journeys ahead."

Karolis Mieliauskas, the Lithuanian Rider, Explorer, and International Road Safety Ambassador, shared a global outlook on road safety. "In every corner of the world, road safety is a shared responsibility that transcends borders. Let us unite in our commitment to safe journeys, recognizing that each step we take towards responsible road behaviour is a step towards a safer global community and the well-being of our community."

Anurag Kulshrestha, President TRAX, facilitated discussions on the significance of wearing standardised helmets and shared knowledge on Rule 138(4)(F) of CMVR.

The event concluded with the National Anthem and the distribution of 500 helmets to students and guests.

Meyer Organics reaffirms its commitment to fostering a safer environment on the roads, and the success of this initiative underscores its dedication to corporate social responsibility.

