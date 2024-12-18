Meyer Vitabiotics Makes History on World Osteoporosis Day, Secures Spot in Asia Book of Records

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Meyer Vitabiotics, in celebration of International Osteoporosis Day on 20th October 2024, took a monumental step toward raising awareness about bone health through its flagship brand, Calcimax, with a legacy of over 40 years in India. Meyer Vitabiotics has been a pioneer in introducing the Calcium-Magnesium synergy in India, revolutionizing the way calcium supplements are perceived and utilized.

In a testament to its outstanding commitment to bone health, Meyer Vitabiotics this time took a significant leap forward by reaching to 10,000 healthcare professionals across India to pledge their support for raising awareness about osteoporosis. This incredible outreach has been successfully registered in the prestigious Asia Book of Records, marking a historic achievement for Meyer Vitabiotics.

The pledge activity underscored Meyer Vitabiotics' dedication to raising awareness of osteoporosisa silent condition affecting millions worldwideand highlighted the importance of preventive care. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Uma Kalekar, Director at Meyer Vitabiotics, mentioned, "This achievement is a proud moment for Calcimax and the entire Meyer Vitabiotics family. Our legacy has always been rooted in creating a healthier future, and this initiative is a powerful step toward that goal. We are honoured to have united 10,000 plus healthcare professionals in this mission." To which Rajesh Tawade, Director at Meyer Vitabiotics, added, "The Visionary founder of the company - Dr Kartar Singh Lalvani pioneered the Calcium - Magnesium synergy in India. Meyer Vitabiotics remains committed to its mission of enhancing global health and wellbeing through continuous innovation and research and aspire individuals to lead a healthier life."

The event was graced by the esteemed Dr. Kartar Singh Lalvani, Founder of Meyer Vitabiotics, who has been a beacon of innovation and commitment in the field of nutraceuticals. Dr. Lalvani's presence added immense value to the occasion, emphasizing Meyer Vitabiotics' legacy of over four decades. This campaign was spearheaded by Narendra Kirpekar, Yogesh Savant, Shital Bandgar for their innovative idea and the entire team of Meyer Pharma sales team for their extraordinary effort. Suruchi Athawale, Director at Meyer also blessed the occasion.

The award was presented by the Adjudicator of Asia Book of Records, Kashmira Shah, and received by the Founder, Dr. Lalvani along with the top management team.

Founded in 1982, Meyer Vitabiotics is one of India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and a proud part of Vitabiotics Ltd., UK, the world's number one and fastest-growing nutraceutical company. Through its flagship brand Calcimax, Meyer Vitabiotics is dedicated to improving public health and fostering education on vital nutritional issues related to calcium at different stages of life.

Sudeep Mukherjee, Head of India Business for Meyer Vitabiotics stated that this event is yet another milestone in Meyer Vitabiotics' ongoing efforts to champion preventive healthcare and drive meaningful change. As the company looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities and healthcare professionals alike to build a stronger, healthier world.

