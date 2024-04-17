MG Motor India Announces Ownership Experience Program for Gloster

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17: MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, has announced a unique ownership experience program for the MG Gloster, India's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. The newly introduced program aims to elevate the experience further by ensuring zero expenditure on car maintenance with complete peace-of-mind. Under this ownership experience program, MG Motor India has introduced after-sales service offers tailored to complement the Gloster's several incredible features seamlessly.

MG Gloster, an off-roader SUV, has carved a niche for itself in the premium vehicle segment, winning over customers with its bold design, a reputation for robust build quality, luxurious features and now takes the ownership experience a step further. MG Gloster owners can now enjoy Zero Service and Repair Costs, including wear-and-tear parts expenses, for the first three years of ownership upto a limit of 45,000km of car running, setting a new benchmark for customers' convenience. Under this program, MG Motor India covers an expansive range of elements such as wiper blades, engine oil, oil filters, electrical wiring, hoses, motors, and brake pads, allowing for no maintenance costs*. In addition, MG Motor India is offering an assured buyback option to Gloster customers after three years of vehicle ownership. Customers can also opt to buy plans to extend this 3-year coverage to up to 5 years / 75000 km. MG Gloster is amongst the preferred SUV for no service cost.

The Gloster offers luxury with over 30 safety features, including a unique Driver Fatigue Reminder System, bolstering passenger confidence in varied road conditions. Its Driver Assist System (ADAS) introduces pioneering features like Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA), ensuring superior safety in this premium SUV. It is available in 2WD and 4WD variants, accommodating six or seven passengers. Its potent 2.0-litre diesel engine, including a first-in-segment twin-turbo variant with 158.5 kW power, ensures remarkable performance.

In addition to premium features, the MG Gloster includes an all-terrain system with seven modes, a dual panoramic electric sunroof, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation, and wireless charging. The Gloster's ADAS further enhances safety with innovative features like DOW, RCTA, and LCA, reinforcing its commitment to passenger and road safety.

The MG Gloster is the preferred choice for car enthusiasts, offering a complete ownership package solidifying MG Gloster's position as a frontrunner in the premium SUV segment, catering to discerning customers who prioritize a hassle-free ownership experience alongside an exceptional driving journey.

*Not applicable on Tyres and Battery related expenses

