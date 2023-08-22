MG Motor India expands its network in Hyderabad; adds three more touchpoints in a day

Spread across 3500 and 6000 sq ft, the two dealerships are equipped with premium interiors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22: MG Motor India, an automobile brand with a British legacy, strengthens its commitment by opening 3 more touchpoints for car buyers in the city of Hyderabad. Spread across 3500 and 6000 sq ft, the two dealerships are equipped with premium interiors clubbed with a digital environment that resonates with the preferences of the modern, urban buyer who is tech-savvy and an auto enthusiast. The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art dealerships and a workshop are in Kukatpally and LB Nagar respectively.

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The year 2023 marks the momentous year for us as we commemorate a century of automotive excellence, our commitment to fortify our network stands unwavering. The last five years have given us good headway, and we have established a robust sales and service network across the country, with 16 touchpoints in Telangana. Telangana offers a market potential for SUVs and EV, and customers can experience all our products in these segments including the recently launched Comet EV, Gloster Blackstorm Edition and ZS EV Exclusive Pro.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Amith Reddy, Dealer Principal, MG Kukatpally and Managing Director, RAAM4Wheelers said, “We have been operational since 2019 and have supported MG’s growth. With the opening of this showroom in the city, we will be able to meet the growing demand for MG cars and provide our customers with the highest level of service, best experience, and a seamless car purchase journey. This will help us cater to the evolved mobility requirements of our customers across the region.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, MG LB Nagar and MD, PPS Motors said “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with MG in Hyderabad. With MG’s technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach coupled with our understanding of the customer needs we together endeavour to provide Best In Class ownership experience for our customers. We are confident our customers will have a memorable and immersive experience.”

MG Motor India currently operates in 330 touchpoints in 157 cities and aims to extend it to 400 touchpoints in 270 cities. The inauguration of these facilities seamlessly aligns with the brand’s strategic vision to strengthen network and cater diligently to its customers.

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 99 years.

MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles and 3,000 employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster, Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology and MG Comet EV – The Smart Electric Vehicle.

For more information Visit : www.mgmotor.co.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor