MG Windsor, India's 1st Intelligent CUV, Starts from Rs 13,49,800 (Ex-Showroom)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23: JSW MG Motor India today announced the prices for the recently launched MG Windsor, starting at INR 13,49,800 (Ex-Showroom). India's 1st Intelligent CUV combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV offering a luxurious business-class experience to customers.

The CUV is offered with futuristic aerodynamic design, spacious and opulent interiors, reassuring safety, smart connectivity, driving comfort, and many hi-tech features. In addition, customers are ensured complete peace of mind through various initiatives such as a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner, assured 60% buyback after three years, and one-year free charging at public chargers using the eHUB by MG app. The Windsor will be available in four colour options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

Ex-Showroom prices of the MG Windsor

Speaking at this occasion, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future."

The Windsor features an AeroGlide design language, which is futuristic and transcends the concept of traditional segmentation. The interiors are opulent and luxurious with spacious Aero Lounge seats that can be reclined to 1350, coupled with the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof, adding to the business class experience. Immersive entertainment and smart connectivity features are powered by a massive 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display in the central console.

MG Windsor comes with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified, delivering an impressive performance of 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm Torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) that results in a 332 km** ARAI certified range on a single charge.

