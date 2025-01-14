MG Windsor, India's Latest Buzz in EVs, Crowned Green Car of the Year at ICOTY 2025

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 14: JSW MG Motor India is proud to announce that the MG Windsor, India's first Intelligent CUV, has been awarded the prestigious Green Car Award at the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Awards 2025, held at Aerocity, New Delhi, on January 10, 2025.

The ICOTY Award, considered India's most prestigious automotive accolade and often referred to as the 'Oscar' of the Indian automotive industry, is presented to the best new car by a panel of expert automotive journalists. The rigorous evaluation process considers factors such as price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian driving conditions.

Speaking on the milestone, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, shared, "The MG Windsor is the right product at the right time with the right pricing and packaging. It is certainly a disruptor in the segment, redefining consumer perceptions about EVs. The strong sales momentum since its launch, highlights the evolving preference of consumers. The MG Windsor ticks all the boxes of their consideration sets, especially the value for money it delivers. The MG Windsor is all the more special to us because it has been successful in debunking myths around higher acquisition cost of EVs through path breaking initiatives such as Battery-As-A-Service and lifetime battery warranty. The interplay of all these factors has helped MG Windsor to emerge as the Green Car of the Year at the coveted ICOTY 2025. I would like to thank all our customers for their unwavering support, the esteemed jury at ICOTY and everyone at JSW MG Motor India who have worked relentlessly to make this achievement possible."

A key factor contributing to MG Windsor's success is its availability through the unique Battery as a Service (BaaS) program. This innovative ownership model offers customers the flexibility to own an EV without the substantial upfront cost of the battery. Instead, they can opt for a pay-as-you-go approach, paying only for battery usage, similar to refuelling a conventional vehicle. Flexible options and rental packages are also available, allowing customers to choose the best fit for their needs. The option to purchase the vehicle at the full ex-showroom price, including the battery, remains available.

This win follows JSW MG Motor India's success at the ICOTY Awards last year, where the MG Comet EV - The Smart Electric Vehicle - received the runner-up award in the same category in 2024.

JSW MG Motor India has also achieved a significant production milestone, manufacturing 10,000 units of the MG Windsor in just three months. This achievement underscores the growing enthusiasm among car buyers for India's first intelligent CUV.

