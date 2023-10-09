MHT-CET 2024 Candidates Find New Hope in Target Publications' New Range of MHT-CET Books

PNN

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Target Publications, a seventeen-year-old educational publishing house, has announced the launch of its range of MHT-CET books to help students prepare for the MHT-CET 2024 exam. The range includes the new editions of its bestselling Triumph Series, MHT-CET PCB Solved Papers 2023, MHT-CET PCM Solved Papers 2023, MHT-CET 21 Model Question Papers PCM and MHT-CET 21 Model Question Papers PCB.

"In this highly competitive educational space, helping students achieve their dreams is what drives me," said Dilip Gangaramani, Founder and Director of Target Publications. "At a time when most publishers were focused on national-level exams, I saw how students of my state struggled to prepare for state-level entrance exams like MHT-CET. They had so much potential but lacked the print material to help them realise it. So in 2006, I took up the initiative to create books that had everything they could possibly need to give their absolute best in the MHT-CET exams. Thus the Triumph Series was born."

Today, the new and improved Triumph Series, a set of reference books for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, contains quick revision notes, chapter-wise practice questions, previous years' solved questions, tips, tricks, study techniques, and model papers. The answer keys are provided with detailed solutions for difficult questions so students can easily solve any question. It offers an integrated resource, consolidating crucial study material in a single, comprehensive package. This approach streamlines the preparation process for students.

"Having to compete with over 5 lakh students in the MHT-CET exam, the increasing difficulty level, and preparing for the Board exams at the same timeit all gets so overwhelming. These books are a godsend in helping me prepare in a focused manner," said a 2024 MHT-CET aspirant.

Talking about creating MHT-CET Solved Papers 2023 PCM and MHT-CET Solved Papers 2023 PCB, Mrs. Sweety Sharma, HOD Operations shared, "Last year, the MHT-CET exam was held in CBT-based mode across 12 shifts, each of varying difficulty levels. Finding and collecting the original papers for every shift was one of the most difficult things we have done. But our dedicated team of authors pulled it off."

With the introduction of these new launches, candidates preparing for MHT-CET can now access a comprehensive resource that not only aids in exam preparation but also helps develop a strategic approach for tackling various question types. These materials are designed to cultivate rapid problem-solving skills, provide valuable insights into recurring question patterns, and ultimately build the confidence needed to excel in the entrance exams. In addition, the publishing house has announced plans to release a collection of MHT-CET previous years' solved papers by 30 October 2023, further enriching the pool of resources available to candidates.

All the books are available in print format (paperback) and can be conveniently purchased from leading bookstores in Maharashtra and the Target Publications website.

More About Target Publications

Target Publications Pvt. Ltd. is a long-standing educational publishing house located in Thane, Maharashtra that is dedicated to transforming lives through learning. Backed by a vast network of seasoned educators and industry experts, Target has attained a unique position to benefit students while adhering to the academic standards of the nation. To learn more about Target Publications, visit www.targetpublications.org

