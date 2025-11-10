MIC Electronics Limited to Raise Up to ₹250 Crores via QIP to Accelerate Growth and Strategic Opportunities

MIC Electronics Limited announced that its Board of Directors has given the green light to raise up to ₹250 crores through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). This strategic move is designed to fuel operational expansion and identify new strategic opportunities, thereby bolstering the company’s financial health. The capital raised will be strategically deployed to acquire domestic and international business units, manage existing debt, and support ongoing working capital needs, ensuring sustained growth and enabling the company to seize emerging market opportunities effectively. Securities issued through this QIP will be listed on both the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, underscoring MIC Electronics Limited’s dedication to upholding stringent regulatory compliance and sound corporate governance.

In its latest quarterly results, MIC Electronics reported a notable performance, with net sales increasing by 226 percent to ₹37.89 crore and net profit rising by 30 percent to ₹2.17 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Q1FY26. The half-year numbers reflect a 30 percent rise in net sales to ₹49.50 crore in H1FY26 versus H1FY25, while net profit stood at ₹3.84 crore in H1FY26 compared to ₹4.10 crore in H1FY25.

Founded in 1988, MIC Electronics Limited is a leading manufacturer of LED displays (indoor, outdoor, mobile), lighting solutions (indoor, outdoor, solar), telecom equipment, railway and software, with additional offerings in medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and batteries. Headquartered in India, the company exports its products globally and maintains a presence in the USA, Australia, the UK and other markets. MIC Electronics Limited has earned ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, recognizing its robust Environmental Management System across its diverse product portfolio, including LED display systems, lighting products, EV chargers and railway-related electronic solutions.