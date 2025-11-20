MIC Electronics Limited to Unlock Growth: Stock Surges 8% Ahead of Rs 250 Crore Capital Raise Announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: MIC Electronics Limited’s shares gained significant momentum on Thursday, climbing approximately 8 percent to an intraday high of Rs 51.37 per share, up from its previous closing price of Rs 47.14 per share. This robust rally comes on the heels of the company’s announcement regarding a landmark shareholder meeting scheduled for Monday, December 01, 2025, at 11:45 a.m. at its registered office in Hyderabad. The stock, which trades (high) and Rs 44.20 (low), reflects investor optimism surrounding the company’s strategic capital mobilisation initiatives.

At the upcoming meeting, MIC Electronics Limited will seek shareholder approval for two transformative special resolutions designed to raise substantial capital for accelerating growth. The first resolution proposes authorising the Board of Directors to create, offer, issue, and allot various securities, including Equity Shares and Convertible Bonds, to raise funds up to Rs 250 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) targeting Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). These funds will be deployed for strategic acquisitions, debt repayment, working capital enhancement, and capital expenditure initiatives, positioning the company for long-term expansion and operational strengthening.

The second special business item seeks approval for raising an additional USD 15 million through the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) on a private placement basis. Both resolutions empower the Board of Directors and its Management Committee with comprehensive authority to finalise the specific terms, conditions, and timings of these financial instruments while ensuring full compliance with Indian regulatory frameworks, including the Companies Act, SEBI regulations, and FEMA guidelines.

Established in 1988, MIC Electronics Limited has evolved into a diversified technology leader with expertise spanning LED displays (indoor, outdoor, and mobile), innovative lighting solutions (indoor, outdoor, and solar-powered), telecom equipment, railway electronics, and software solutions. The company’s product portfolio extends to medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators and batteries, serving both domestic and international markets across the USA, Australia, the United Kingdom, and beyond. Notably, MIC Electronics Limited holds ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, underscoring its commitment to environmental management and occupational health and safety standards across its comprehensive product ecosystem, including LED display systems, lighting products, EV chargers, and railway-related electronic solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor