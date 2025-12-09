MIC Electronics Secures First Commercial Order for Innovative Railway AC Controller Following RDSO Approval, Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: MIC Electronics Ltd., a prominent player in the electronics manufacturing sector, has announced a significant milestone with the successful acquisition of its first commercial order from Northeast Frontier Railway for its newly approved “microprocessor controller for roof-mounted AC package unit for LHB coaches and double-decker coaches.” This development follows the company’s receipt of prototype testing results and fresh registration approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Ministry of Railways, underscoring the successful introduction and commercialization of this innovative product.

The company’s robust financial performance continues to impress, with its latest quarterly results showcasing substantial growth. For the second quarter of FY26, MIC Electronics reported a remarkable 226 per cent increase in net sales, reaching Rs 37.89 crore, and a 30 per cent rise in net profit, amounting to Rs 2.17 crore, when compared to the preceding quarter (Q1FY26). Further highlighting its sustained upward trajectory, the half-yearly results for FY26 indicate a 30 per cent increase in net sales, totaling Rs 49.50 crore, over the first half of FY25. Although net profit stood at Rs 3.84 crore in H1FY26, a slight decrease from Rs 4.10 crore in H1FY25, the overall sales momentum remains strong.

With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, MIC Electronics has demonstrated consistent financial strength, achieving a commendable profit growth of 19.2 per cent CAGR over the past five years. The company’s stock performance has been exceptional, delivering multibagger returns of 215 per cent within three years and an astounding 5,800 per cent over a five-year period. The promoters’ confidence in the company is reflected in their significant stake of 58.01 per cent as of September 2025, signaling a stable and committed leadership. This successful product approval and commercial order, coupled with strong financial results, positions MIC Electronics Ltd. for continued growth and innovation in the railway and electronics sectors.

