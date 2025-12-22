MIC Electronics Secures Key Railway Contracts Valued Over ₹1 Crore, Boosts Product Diversification with RDSO Approval

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22:MIC Electronics Limited, a diversified Indian manufacturer, has announced a significant stride in its railway infrastructure and product development endeavors. The company has been awarded a crucial variation order by the Central Railway Zone, valued at ₹1,05,31,118, for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of essential telecom assets and passenger amenities across seven stations in the Nagpur Division. This project, an integral part of the Amrit Bharat Scheme, highlights MIC Electronics’ robust capabilities in executing large-scale railway infrastructure projects and further solidifies its commitment to enhancing passenger experiences.

Adding to its recent successes, MIC Electronics has also achieved a significant milestone in product innovation. Following the successful prototype testing and subsequent registration approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Ministry of Railways for its “microprocessor controller for roof-mounted AC package unit for LHB coaches and double-decker coaches,” the company has secured its first commercial order for this advanced product from the Northeast Frontier Railway. This marks a pivotal moment for the company’s product line expansion and the successful integration of its new technology into Indian Railways’ modern coaching stock.

These developments follow a period of strong financial performance for MIC Electronics. The company reported a substantial increase in net sales by 226 percent to ₹37.89 crore in the second quarter of FY26 compared to the preceding quarter, with net profit rising by 30 percent to ₹2.17 crore. For the half-yearly results of FY26, net sales saw a healthy growth of 30 percent to ₹49.50 crore compared to the same period in FY25, underscoring the company’s consistent growth trajectory.

Established in 1988, MIC Electronics Limited has built a strong reputation as a leading manufacturer of a wide array of products including LED displays, lighting solutions, telecom equipment, and railway electronics, alongside venturing into medical equipment. With a global export presence and esteemed ISO certifications for its environmental and occupational health and safety management systems, MIC Electronics continues to drive innovation and excellence across its diverse portfolio.

