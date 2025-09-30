Michelin-Star Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna is the new face of US Cranberries!

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: The India office of the Cranberry Institute (CI) has announced Chef Vikas Khanna, the internationally acclaimed Michelin-star chef, author, and philanthropist, as the brand ambassador for U.S. cranberries for the 2025-26 season.

This collaboration brings Chef Khanna on board to represent the Cranberry Institute globally, highlighting the superfruit's health benefits and versatility in cuisines worldwide.

Chef Vikas Khanna's passion for wholesome ingredients and his dedication to creating culinary experiences that inspire make him the perfect ambassador for increasing awareness about cranberries.

As part of the association, Chef Khanna will lead conversations around cranberries across health, nutrition, and festive occasions, engaging audiences in India and around the world.

Speaking about the collaboration, Chef Vikas Khanna said, "Food, for me, is about balance, nourishing the body while celebrating culture and joy. Cranberries carry that duality beautifully; they are rich in health benefits yet equally vibrant in taste and colour. I am honoured to partner with The Cranberry Institute to share their story across borders, especially in India, and inspire people to bring them to their tables in new and meaningful ways."

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of The Cranberry Institute, added, "We are very delighted and honoured to be associated with renowned culinary maestro, Chef Vikas Khanna. His extraordinary talent and passion for food have not only elevated Indian cuisine on the global stage but have also inspired countless food enthusiasts. His unique ability to connect health, heritage, and gastronomy makes him the ideal ambassador for the fruit. Through this association, we aim to build awareness of cranberries' nutritional and culinary strengths."

"Dried cranberries are the most common available form in the market. They are easily available in dry fruit stores and on leading e-commerce platforms. In addition, cranberry juice and several cranberry-based food products are also easily available across the country," added Mr Saran.

About The Cranberry Institute

The Cranberry Institute is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 to further the success of cranberry growers and the industry in the Americas through health, agricultural and environmental stewardship research as well as cranberry promotion and education. The Cranberry Institute is funded voluntarily by Supporting Members that handle, process, and sell cranberries. Our members are represented in national and international regulatory matters, and research efforts are done on their behalf. All growers who have contracts with our Supporting Members are automatically represented by the Cranberry Institute and receive a grower newsletter. The Cranberry Institute's Board of Directors consists of nine members representing their respective handlers and/or processors.

