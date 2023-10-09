Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna participates in Bergner roadshow in Ahmedabad

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 9: Celebrity chef and Michelin Star awardee, Vikas Khanna, participated in a culinary journey across Ahmedabad as a part of the Bergner Roadshow on Friday.

Bergner Group, a leading name in the world of kitchenware and cookware, organised the roadshow featuring Chef Vikas Khanna during which we launched Bergner's new product range, and also engaged with the vibrant culinary community in Ahmedabad, offering his insights and expertise.

As a part of the Bergner Roadshow, Chef Vikas Khanna introduced an array of new products, including Naturally, Flasks, Acacia jars (storage jars), and the Triply multi kadhai. These products are designed to enhance the cooking experience of both professional chefs and passionate home cooks.

During the roadshow, Chef Vikas Khanna visited various general trade stores in Ahmedabad, providing an excellent opportunity for customers to interact with him and gain valuable insights into culinary artistry and kitchenware.

Talking about the experience, Chef Vikas Khanna said, "I am truly excited to be a part of the Bergner Roadshow and launch the new products that reflect the brand's commitment to innovation and quality. It was great to meet people from different walks of life during the store visits and share my passion for cooking and kitchenware with them. I look forward to exploring the vibrant culinary culture of Ahmedabad."

Chef Vikas Khanna will also explore the local flavours of Ahmedabad, indulging in delicious street food and regional cuisine during the roadshow on Friday.

Chef Vikas Khanna is also slated to take part in the Bergner roadshow in Surat on October 8, Sunday, and launch the new product range.

