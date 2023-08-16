Micro Labs Ltd introduces Trisopt: World's first triple drug fixed-dose combination for Glaucoma Management

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 16: Micro Labs Ltd, a renowned pharmaceutical company, proudly announced the launch of Trisopt, the world's first fixed-dose combination of Brimonidine, Timolol, and Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension for glaucoma management. Trisopt is an indigenous development from Micro Labs, manufactured in their state-of-the-art facility located in Sikkim.

Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness in India, affecting numerous lives. A significant number of glaucoma patients require multiple eye drops to control the disease progression, leading to challenges in medical management due to the high cost of therapy.

At the recent annual conference of the All-India Ophthalmological Society held in Kochi, experts discussed the challenges faced by glaucoma patients, especially those on multi-drug regimens. Trisopt addresses this issue as the first triple drug fixed-dose combination for glaucoma management in India, offering improved efficacy and safety for patients who are not adequately controlled with a two-drug therapy.

Trisopt will significantly enrich Micro Labs' robust ophthalmic portfolio and extend support to numerous glaucoma patients in India, particularly those who require multi-drug therapy to control the progression of the disease.

Dilip Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of Micro Labs Ltd commemorated the launch of Trisopt on the occasion of the organization's 50th anniversary. He stated, "Our endeavor has always been to listen, understand the needs of patients, and then provide best-in-class quality medications at affordable prices. Trisopt exemplifies this commitment and will empower ophthalmologists in their efforts to manage glaucoma effectively. Trisopt also underscores Micro Labs’ unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare in India." He also emphasized Trisopt as a testament to our nation's vision of "Make in India."

He also extended gratitude to the entire ophthalmic fraternity for their encouragement and guidance throughout this journey. He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of Micro Labs' R&D, medical affairs, and manufacturing teams in making Trisopt a reality.

Founded in 1973 by Sri. GC Surana in Chennai, Micro Labs has emerged as a leading pharmaceutical company, celebrating five decades of excellence in manufacturing high-quality, affordable generic medicines. With a diverse portfolio covering Cardiology, Diabetology, Pain Management, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Veterinary, Neurology, and more, Micro Labs has been a trusted name in the healthcare industry. Micro Labs has grown exponentially, expanding its manufacturing presence across India and establishing a global footprint with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Nigeria.

Accreditations from esteemed international regulatory authorities, including US FDA, MHRA (UK), Health Canada, Medsafe (New Zealand), and Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA) Australia, have earned Micro Labs the trust and confidence of healthcare professionals worldwide. With a team of over 13,000 employees globally and a legacy of awards for manufacturing excellence, responsible business practices, quality excellence, and patents, Micro Labs continues to be a driving force in the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information, visit - https://www.microlabsltd.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor