Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Microland, a global digital transformation leader, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as a Leader in Managed Services for the Midmarket segment in ISG Provider Lens™ Study - Multi Public Cloud Services - U.S. 2024.

The research report examines managed service providers in hyperscale environments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), highlighting their DevOps-driven strategies, SRE expertise, and advanced services. These include automated compliance, IoT integration, energy-efficient infrastructure, AI-powered cybersecurity, and self-service automation, enhancing operational efficiency and security for the US midmarket segment.

Microland sets itself apart with its automation-driven operations, utilizing the Intelligeni® CloudOps platform to enhance cloud infrastructure management for U.S. enterprises. The platform automates monitoring, alert resolution, telemetry, and optimization, driving cost reductions, improved system performance, and higher service quality. Microland's proprietary Cloud Cost Management Framework (CCMF)™ optimizes cloud resource usage, cutting costs and minimizing downtimes. With a focus on U.S. small and midsize enterprises, Microland delivers tailored, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions that meet the unique needs of these businesses. Our platform and business-centric solutions have been pivotal in achieving this recognition from ISG.

Speaking of this recognition, Sunil Sarat, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Cloud and Data Center Services at Microland said, "We are delighted to have been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services for Managed Services-Midmarket. This recognition from ISG affirms the trust our clients place in us as we focus on innovation, optimization, and improving operational efficiencies. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions and maintaining our position as a dependable industry partner."

Sam Mathew, President of Microland said, "Being recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 underscores Microland's strategic focus on enabling U.S. enterprises to harness the power of multi-cloud environments. Our innovative platforms, like Intelligeni® CloudOps and CCMF™, drive efficiency and resilience, positioning us as the partner of choice for businesses seeking transformative, cost-effective, and scalable cloud solutions."

Shashank Rajmane, Lead Analyst at ISG said, "Microland delivers high-quality cloud operational services through its customer-centric approach and automated cloud management toolset, as well as by leveraging advanced technologies to help clients lower costs and enhance CX."

To know more about the recognition, please visit: Leader in ISG Provider Lens for Multi Public Cloud Services 2024 | Microland.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions - which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value. For more information, visit www.microland.com.

Media Contact: sobia.sahar@microland.com

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. It is a trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

