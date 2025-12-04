Micron Technology to exit crucial consumer business, ceases global retail sales

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Micron Technology, Inc., a major player in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced its decision to exit the Crucial consumer business, including the sale of Crucial consumer-branded products at key retailers, e-tailers and distributors worldwide.

The company said in a press release that it will continue Crucial consumer product shipments through the consumer channel until the end of fiscal Q2 (February 2026).

The company will work closely with partners and customers through this transition and will provide continued warranty service and support for Crucial products. Micron will continue to support the sale of Micron-branded enterprise products to commercial channel customers globally, the release added.

"The AI-driven growth in the data centre has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments," said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology.

The release further added that this decision reflects Micron's commitment to its ongoing portfolio transformation and the resulting alignment of its business to secular, profitable growth vectors in memory and storage. By concentrating on core enterprise and commercial segments, Micron aims to improve long-term business performance and create value for strategic customers as well as stakeholders.

Micron intends to reduce the impact on team members due to this business decision through redeployment opportunities into existing open positions within the company, the company stated in the release.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products.

