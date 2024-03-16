Microsoft Chooses BrowserStack as Partner of Choice for Mobile App Testing

BusinessWire India

Dublin [Ireland], March 16: BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to support Visual Studio App Center users transitioning to BrowserStack's device testing platform. Microsoft has chosen BrowserStack as its partner of choice to ensure a smooth and seamless migration for developers.

App Automate, powered by BrowserStack's Real Device Cloud, provides a comprehensive, scalable solution with best-in-class features and a user-friendly experience. With 20,000+ real Android and iOS devices, out-of-the-box testing, access to real device sensors, settings and default apps, secure network set-up, and uncompromising security on pristine devices, BrowserStack Real Device Cloud helps developer teams with fast, easy, and exhaustive testing.

Additionally, BrowserStack has collaborated with Microsoft to simplify migration from Visual Studio App Center to App Automate with curated migration guides.

With the upcoming retirement of Visual Studio App Center services, Microsoft's partnership with BrowserStack underscores the company's commitment to providing a developer toolchain for everyone, no matter the technical experience and across all platforms.

Microsoft, dedicated to fostering innovation with its open and inclusive cloud platform, recognizes the importance of robust testing for flawless user experiences. BrowserStack, with its mission to empower developers to build amazing experiences, perfectly complements this vision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor