Microsoft committed to partner with Telangana in its initiatives: Satya Nadella

Hyderabad, Dec 30 Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella on Monday reiterated the commitment of Microsoft to partner with the Telangana government in all its initiatives.

He stated this during a meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, two of his Cabinet colleagues and top officials here on Monday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Satya Nadella appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision of enhancing skills and improving infrastructure to the next level, and opined that only these two can position Hyderabad in the top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies/Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy called on Satya Nadella.

Microsoft is one of the earliest technology companies in Hyderabad and has grown to a strength of 10,000 over the years. It has also invested in a data centre capacity of 600 MW in the state.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked Nadella for regular investments and the growth of Microsoft's business in the city and state.

He and IT Minister briefed the Microsoft CEO and Chairman on various technology imperatives that the state is focusing on including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI), cloud, and sought Microsoft’s support to develop strong ecosystem so that Hyderabad is seen as the leading city in the world in the technology domain.

The Chief Minister also explained about his plans for Infrastructure development in the state including Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, development of new manufacturing clusters, and how the government is proposing to create a vast pool of industry-ready talent through institutions like Young India Skills University.

The Chief Minister, his two Cabinet colleagues and officials met Nadella at the latter’s residence in Banjara Hills.

Nadella's father-in-law K. R. Venugopal, a retired IAS officer, received the Chief Minister.

