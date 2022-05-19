Microsoft doubling salaries as company attempts to stop great resignation

On the one hand, the corona crisis has weakened companies, but some companies have seen record-breaking performance. Large pay hikes are also expected in some areas this year. Microsoft, now a leading IT company, has brought good news for its employees. Microsoft has decided to double the salaries of its employees, CEO Satya Nadella has announced. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a recent email to his staff that he would pay higher salaries to more qualified employees. The company will also double its global quality budget. The company’s talent is in high demand in the market and this requires us to review the situation from time to time. You are valuable to us and do a great job of empowering customers and partners. "He always appreciates the work of his company's employees," Nadella said in an e-mail.

We are doubling our global quality budget. Its advantages will vary from country to country based on different market data and maximum growth will depend on where the market demand is. The stock range will be increased by at least 25 per cent per annum for all levels at 67 or below. There is an atmosphere of happiness among the employees after the email of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Satya Nadella believes that the future of the company is bright. Meanwhile, several large companies other than Microsoft have already increased their employees' salaries, with Amazon leading the way. In February alone, Amazon doubled the basic pay for corporate and technology employees. That's up from, 160,000 to, 350,000.