Microsoft founder Bill Gates Praises India's Namo Drone Didi Program

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Microsoft Founder Bill Gates praised India's Namo Drone Didi program, launched in 2023 to empower rural women and boost agricultural productivity.

Gates shared a video on his social media account, showcasing the program's impact and the women who are making it a success. Notably, Gates visited India a month ago.

Gates met with three Drone Didis from Bihar - Sangita Devi, Sumintra Devi, and Kajol Kumari - who are part of the program. He was impressed by their skills and the benefits of drone technology in agriculture, including reduced fertiliser and water usage.

"Flying a drone isn't easy. It takes a lot of practice and skill. Maybe it's time to pull the drone back out, because I was lucky to get a lesson from the experts last month in India. During my visit to Delhi, I met with Sangita Devi, Sumintra Devi, and Kajol Kumarithree Drone Didis from Bihar who are taking India's agricultural productivity to new heights," he said.

"The women I met are part of the Indian government's Namo Drone Didi program. (Didi is the Hindi word for sister). It was launched in 2023 to help rural women boost their income and boost India's agricultural productivityand although the program is still in its early days, I'm already impressed by its results," he added.

Gates highlighted the advantages of using drones in agriculture, including increased efficiency as drones can cover larger areas quickly, reducing the need for manual labour; and reduced waste through the precise application of fertilisers and pesticides, which minimises waste and environmental impact and improved crop yields through real-time data and targeted interventions.

"Right now, the Drone Didis primarily use their flying skills to fertilise crops. Applying fertiliser via drone has several benefits over doing it by hand. Since you can spray farther away from the plant, the liquid fertilizer becomes more atomizedwhich means that it turns into finer droplets that cover more area. As a result, you need significantly less fertiliser and less water to help distribute it. Plus, it's faster. One Drone Didi can cover as much as five acres in the same time it would take five people to cover half an acre," said Gates.

The Indian government plans to equip drones with advanced sensors and imaging technology, enabling Drone Didis to detect diseases and pests, assess soil moisture levels and monitor crop growth.

"I cannot wait to see how the program expands in the years ahead. The Indian government has plans to equip the drones with advanced sensors and imaging technology. This will enable Drone Didis to utilise real-time data to deliver targeted interventions, improving the quality and quantity of farmers' crops. They will be able to detect diseases and pests, assess soil moisture levels, monitor crop growth, and more," said the Microsoft founder.

Gates also highlighted the role of self-help groups (SHGs) in empowering women through the Drone Didi program. SHGs provide a platform for women to support each other socially and financially, pool their savings, and access microloans at lower interest rates.

"I'm equally excited to track how the Drone Didi program continues to empower women across India. Every Didi is affiliated with a self-help group, or SHG. The plan is to provide nearly 15,000 drones to SHGs across India by the end of next year," he said

He further explained about the SHG in the US and India, "In US, where I live, SHGs are usually associated with mental health. In India, they serve as a form of mutual aid. Each SHG is smallmost are comprised of around 12 people, although some have as many as 25and brings together women to support one another socially and financially. They pool their savings, access microloans at lower interest rates, and solve problems in areas like health and education."

The program has already made a significant impact on the lives of Drone Didis, enabling them to start their own businesses, improve their economic status and challenge social norms.

Gates further mentioned an organisation in Bihar that works to lift people from rural areas out of poverty.

"During our time together in Delhi, Kajol told me about how JEEViKA helped her open her shop three years ago, where she sells seeds and fertilisers. She loves being an entrepreneur, and when she was approached about becoming a Drone Didi, she knew it would do wonders for her business. Each Didi attends a training program in Hyderabad or Noida, where they are taught how to pilot the drone and apply fertiliser effectively. (I was surprised to hear that learning to fly is easier and takes less time than learning to fertilise!) Other women in their SHGs are trained as drone technicians, ready to repair the machines if any problems arise."

The Microsoft founder also gave examples of some people who have been impacted by drones, showing how they are changing their lives. Kajol Kumari, for example, has started her shop selling seeds and fertilizers; Sangita Devi has become the proud owner of an auto rickshaw, a significant improvement from her previous financial situation and Sumintra Devi's work as a Drone Didi has changed people's perception of what women are capable of, inspiring her children and community.

"I hope you think of the Didis the next time you hear the buzz of a drone above you at a wedding or a park. It's remarkable how one piece of technology can reshape what is possible in a community. Kajol told me that people sometimes look at her and say, 'She's flying too high! What will she do next?' Her response? 'This is just the beginning. Wait and see what's coming," he said.

