Midas Introduces 'Laxman Rekhaa': A Unique Herbal Insect Repellent Spray Now Available in the Market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Getting rid of disease-causing insects, in a safe and effective manner, has always been a problem. Now, Midas Hygiene, reputed for manufacturing home and personal care products, has rolled out Laxman Rekhaa, an unique herbal insect repellent spray, in the market.

"We are proud to launch Laxman Rekhaa which is the result of years of research. It is a breakthrough natural solution, and provides 100% safety," said Mr. Pranay Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, Midas Hygiene Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Laxman Rekhaa, according to Kapoor, can be used with confidence to get rid of disease-causing flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches and bedbugs. The product is also effective in repelling spiders, ants and lizards.

Laxman Rekhaa, registered under Ayush, fills the home with a delightful herbal fragrance and hence makes it comfortable to use at home. "So, it is safer than other poisonous products available in the market. It is also cost-effective," Kapoor added.

The herbal insect repellent has a unique formula, and it harnesses the power of natural ingredients. "Getting rid of insects in an environment-friendly manner, using no poison, has been a challenge. I think we have overcome this challenge with Laxman Rekhaa," confided Mr. Kapoor.

Labelling Laxman Rekhaa as a promise of protection, not just another product, Kapoor said India's insect repellent market is significantly growing. "With growing awareness among people about diseases which spread through mosquitoes and other insects, we can see that this market will grow further."

Obviously, we also want to grow with the market, Kapoor said while elaborating on Midas' growth plants.

Laxman Rekhaa has been introduced in a pack of 250 ml and is priced at Rs. 250/-. The product is now available in the Indian market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Midas Hygiene Industries is one of leading home and personal care manufacturers of household products for home and personal care. The company has been in the market for more than 3 decades. Some of its top-selling brands include Laxman Rekhaa Chalk, Khatnil Advanced Formula, Sanipic, Stainfree, Sanitt & Krazyline Chalk.

